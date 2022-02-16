A Roaring 20s Pop-Up Dinner with Sobremesa and No Illusions

A new pop-up dinner program called Sobremesa is now booking seats for an upcoming “Buffalove: A 1920s post-Valentine’s Dinner” event that will take place on Wednesday, February 23 at 27 Chandler Street. I spoke to a co-orchestrator of the pop-up, Claire Phelan, who is relatively new to Buffalo. Before relocating to Buffalo, she was busy conducting history-influenced supper club-style dinners in Philadelphia – something that she is now introducing to Buffalo.

Claire told me that she feels that these types of thematic dinners are perfectly suited for Buffalo – a city that prides itself on its history and lively food scene. And I think that she’s really onto something, since there’s, surprisingly, nothing else like it around.

To date, Claire has teamed up with co-chef Shana Maldonado (owner of Built Without Guilt food prep business), who came up with the name Sobremesa. The term denotes the Spanish tradition of sitting around a dinner table after a meal, chatting with friends and enjoying good company. The historic element – curated by Maria Blair of No Illusions Tours – is the perfect entertainment bit that ensures that guests are completely immersed into the exploratory dinner.

Claire mentioned that she and Maria wanted the event to be based upon a Buffalo power couple, back in the day – Marian deForest and Mai Davis Smith, along with Ann Montgomery.

“Marian deForest is bringing to the stage the next big comedic play, and her life partner Mai Davis Smith is bringing to Buffalo the most well-known orchestras in the nation,” said Claire. “Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Ann Montgomery is featuring the hottest jazz music at her new supper club. This Valentine’s Day-ish, enjoy #Buffalove: a six course meal inspired by two of Buffalo’s coolest couples and perhaps their most influential decade as you learn all about the stories of their loves, lives, and legacies.”

As for the authenticity of the pop-up dinner, guests will be pleasantly surprised. Not only has Maria done stellar research, studying up on the intriguing characters, Claire has done the same with the menu offerings. The food will be like “stepping back in time,” prepared much the same way as by some of the hottest restaurants found in Buffalo in the 1920s.

“All dishes served were selected from menus from cocktail parties, clubs, and restaurants (including a vintage menu from The Little Harlem Hotel) of the Roaring 20s!” said Claire. “The night’s celebration will open with a historical presentation on these fabulous lovers by Maria. Then the feast will begin! As the plates are passed, I will give a short historical chat about the context of the dinner.”

THE MENU

Shrimp Cocktail

Chicken Liver Pâté Canapés

Chop Suey

Egg Salad Finger Sandwiches

Spiced Baked Ham with Lyonnaise Potatoes & Harlequin Salad

Assorted Sweets (Meringue, Fruit, Chocolate, Nuts)

The pop-up dinner was originally scheduled to be held in tandem with Valentine’s Day, but has been bumped up to Wednesday, February 23 so as not to be in conflict with the Super Bowl. Therefore, while the theme is still pretty romantic, the window is wide open for anyone that would like to attend.

Personally, I’m excited to have Claire in Buffalo – a city that she hasn’t even been able to properly explore due to the limitations of the pandemic. Whilst in Philadelphia, she flirted with the idea of opening a pop-up produce and pantry shop. But when her partner relocated for a job in Buffalo, she decided to keep running the historic-themed pop-up dinners. Not only is she good at organizing and orchestrating them, it’s also a great way for her to learn about Buffalo – a city that is steeped in plenty of history that has yet to be told.

Yes, there are a number of historic tours around Buffalo, but Sobremesa is setting itself apart, and we’re all welcome to relive the good old days, via delicious (if not relatively obscure) victuals and storytelling.

Buffalove: A 1920s Post-Valentine’s Dinner

A 6-course pop-up learning & dining event inspired by two historical Buffalo power couples who lived during the Roaring 20s

Wednesday, February 23, 2020

27 Chandler Street @ The Kitchens

Soirée will take place in Built Without Guilt’s professional kitchen

A collab between Sobremesa and No Illusions Tours

Guests are invited to dress up in period attire, but it’s not necessary

All menus are gluten-free, BYOB, and start at 6pm

Free glass of bubbly

Open to all 18+ vaccinated members of the public

Lead image: Photos courtesy of the Buffalo History Museum