7 Tree of Life Window Panels Complete The Series @ The Martin House

The Martin House has some exciting news to share. Seven newly-fashioned Tree of Life windows have been installed in the house’s reception room, thanks to support from New York State. Altogether, there are now nine of these fabulously intricate windows lining the reception room, thus creating a visual feast of light and color. Previously, two of the windows were recreated, patiently awaiting the arrival of their counterparts.

Prior to the new works of art being installed, the seven lit openings were simply plate glass, with custom static clings. The illusionary effect demonstrated the potential of the glass panels, telling the story of how they would one day come to life once more. Now, the upgrade to the “original” windows is simply breathtaking.

“Wright was an artist who knew how to make his spaces come alive by using light as a medium to add pattern, color, and movement,” said Martin House Curator Susana Tejada. “The experience of seeing all nine Tree of Life windows come together in the reception room is truly magical, especially as the light reflects onto the many jewel-like pieces of gold and iridescent glass.”

Each Tree of Light window is made up of 750 individual pieces. The craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the overall composition of the window makes it Wright’s best known and most well-loved design, according to the Martin House.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the reception room, which has been dramatically transformed by this installation of art glass,” said Martin House Executive Director Mary Roberts. “Thank you to New York State for its continued partnership and investment, and for enabling us to continue to inspire visitors from around the world for generations to come.”

The Martin House estate contains more than 400 examples of art glass in sixteen primary patterns.

The windows (reproduced after the originals) were handcrafted by Oakbrook Esser Studios of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (authorized licensee of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation) – the same studios that have partnered with the Martin House to recreate and conserve of all of its art glass.

The fabrication and installation of the seven Tree of Life glass panels is just another step towards reintegrating reproductions and restored originals (the hunt is always on) into the complex of buildings, which will ultimately serve to pay homage to the vast masterpiece envisioned by the master architect himself, FLW.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can support the Martin House through a donation to the art glass fund, contact Mary F. Roberts, Executive Director, at 716.856.3858 or mroberts@martinhouse.org. Gifts in support of the reproduction of art glass are a special way to memorialize a loved one, honor a family member or friend, or commemorate an important life milestone.

Images: Matthew Digati