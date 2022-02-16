A March-time polar bear plunge is not only a freezing dip for a good cause, it’s also a signal that spring is almost upon us.

Each year, hundreds of people line up along the shoars of Olcott Beach in the town of Newfane, NY (about 52 minutes from Buffalo) to jump in the freezing cold waters. For those looking to partake in a polar bear plunge, this is one of the closest ones to Buffalo around this time of year. In the month of December, Special Olympics New York is known for its Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach State Park (a little closer to home).

No matter which Polar Plunge you decide to take part in, rest assured that they are all for the benefit of worthy organizations.

The 53rd annual ‘Olcott Polar Bear’ is also known as ‘Swim for Sight.’

The event, considered “the oldest continually run charity swim in New York State,” is held along the Southern Shores of Lake Ontario, where thousands of spectators cheer on the swimmers/plungers, while taking part in raising funds for regional charities that range from Guiding Eyes for the Blind to the American Diabetes Foundation.

And for those who don’t feel like taking an icy dip in the lake, there is also the Polar Bear 5K to look forward to, which takes place one week before the plunge (Sunday, February 27 @ 10am). Proceeds from the run benefit the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company – click here to learn more.

53rd Annual Olcott Lions Polar Bear Swim & Winterfest

Sunday, March 6, 2022 (1st Sunday in March)

10am-4pm Tailgate Party | 11am-2pm Swim Registration | 1:45pm Polar Bear Queen Contest | 1:50pm Swimmers Under 18 Years | 2:pm 53rd Polar Bear Swim for Sight

Krull Park – Olcott, NY 6108 E Lake Rd

Registration is $50 when registering online. Registering on the day of the swim is $60.

Costumes and polar bear teams are encouraged

Click here to get tickets

Get connected: swimforsight.com