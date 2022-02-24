500 Block Stirrings

A new wave of investment is in the works for the 500 Block of Main Street. Douglas Jemal purchased 515 and 521 Main Street from Roger Trettel earlier this month and is finalizing a purchase of 529 Main Street from James Sandoro. They are located across from the Hyatt hotel which Jemal purchased last year and has been renovating. He may not be done.

Sources say Jemal is close to buying 525 Main Street (above). If successful, Jemal will own four contiguous buildings. He is said to be planning up to 30 apartments in their upper floors.

Downtown sources also say there is strong developer interest in the surface parking lot at E. Mohawk and Washington street. The lot is across the street from the Mohawk Ramp that Jemal has been selected to redevelop. Losing Mohawk Ramp bidder Gold Wynn has expressed an interest in purchasing the site for a residential building but others are interested as well.

In September, Buffalove Development purchased 523 Main Street and 500 Washington Street from Trettel. The two buildings contain 10,185 sq.ft. of space. At 505 Main Street, owner Nick Giammusso is dusting off plans to add two floors to the one-story building with eight apartments according to Business First. The building (below), home to Hatchets & Hops, was previously three-stories but got a haircut after its upper floors were damaged in 1980.

Seeking to take advantage of strong interest in the block, the owners of 5-7 Genesee Street (above) are said to be quietly shopping the properties. The adjoining buildings, renovated by an investment group headed by architect Steve Carmina, house Fattey Beer Co. and three upper floor apartments.