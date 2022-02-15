As Buffalo continues to welcome more refugees into its neighborhoods – the city is currently in the midst of settling 500 Afghan refugees – a number of resettlement agencies are helping to raise awareness of their collective plight. To that end, one of those organizations – Journey’s End – is preparing to screen the 2022 WNY Refugee Film Festival “… to raise awareness of global refugee issues and refugee resettlement in the US, and to support the programs and services of Journey’s End for the WNY refugee community.”

The annual WNY Refugee Film Festival offers up a firsthand look into the topsy-turvy world (the uprooted lives) of the refugee families, as they search out safe havens in cities such as Buffalo. To date, these resettlement efforts have been mutually beneficial for those fleeing their homelands, as well as the host cities that have witnessed cultural shifts in the process.

“Our fourth season, premiering in February 2022, will continue to be virtual and FREE due to the pandemic,” said Kathy Spillman, community outreach at Journey’s End. “This year, we will feature six fabulous, award-winning films that amplify the voices and stories of refugees in America. While the film festival is free of charge, viewers must register ahead of time. Then they will be emailed Zoom login information before each screening. Although we are virtual and free, donations towards our vital programs and services for refugees are gratefully accepted. Please consider a donation towards the work of Journey’s End Refugee Services when registering.”

2022 WNY Refugee Film Festival

February 24-December 8

All films are screened at 7pm Eastern Standard Time

Virtual

Visit www.wnyrff.org for all of the details, and to register for the film screenings