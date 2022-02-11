2022 Snow Jam Music Fest

The following is an interview with Johnny Hart, from Johnny Hart and The Mess

When was the first Snow Jam?

Snow Jam initially started in February of 2020.

How did it come about?

Our thought was, “Hey! there are so many events and festivals during the Summer in Buffalo, then we hit January and February and it’s like a drought for live music.” We wanted to bring that festival feel to the colder months and show that Buffalo could festival just as hard in the snow! So we reached out to our friends and started crafting the event.

Tell us about the first festival?

The first Snow Jam was held on Saturday, February 22nd 2020 and featured Johnny Hart and the Mess, Mom Said No, Grosh, Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift, and Millie’s Rejects. It was a great success, packing hundreds of people into the back room of the Buffalo Irish Center!

What happened from there?

The intention was to make this an annual event. Covid had other plans. In fact, Snow Jam was the last concert any of the bands played before shutdown, which came just weeks later in March of 2020. After too much concern and doubt in 2021 due to the pandemic, we had to postpone Snow Jam.

And now it’s back on?

For 2022 we were adamant about bringing it back and trying to revive our very quiet music scene right now. Again we went to our friends to compile a killer line up.

What about the bands?

Snow Jam 2022 will feature a stacked lineup including Johnny Hart and the Mess, Fernway, Grosh, Post Prom, and Canetis.

And the venue?

The event will again be held at the Buffalo Irish Center on Saturday, February 19th.

What can people expect?

In addition to the five amazing bands performing, South Buffalo Roots will be there with more information and sign up documents for their massively successful South Buffalo Porch Fest.

Snow Jam is a local, self spun, grassroots event. We expect it to continue to grow every year.

It will feature pop up shops from Buffalo Food Slut as well as merchandise spreads from all five bands. There will also be a photo booth area. Attendees can enjoy amazing Pub Fare as well from the Buffalo Irish Center. Audio and lights are provided by Ripe Audio.

Are people excited?

Response overall has been great! Many of the bands on the lineup haven’t played in months due to Covid cases or Covid illnesses themselves. So not only are the bands extremely excited to be performing again, the fans and followers of live music are ecstatic to see shows again.

You’re also an advocate for Music in the Park, right?

We will also be announcing the return of the Music in the Park Concert Series for 2022 at Snow Jam. A Covid-born outdoor concert series in Caz Park that we put together last summer with Councilman Chris Scanlon and his team.

What was the result of last year’s event?

2021 featured performances from Grace Stumberg, Vincent Bonelli, Johnny Hart and the Mess, Jokuken, Grosh, Crossroads Music Center, South Buffalo School of Music, and Crikwater. We held free shows on Thursdays in June and attendance was huge for our first year. Many of the shows had over 400, even over 500 people on multiple dates. We’ll be bringing the series back to Caz park this summer with five Thursdays in June. Music in the Park will be bigger and even better than last year!

Ok, where can people get more information on the upcoming Snow Jam?

Tickets are $15 and available on Eventbrite. Guests may come and go as they please with their Snow Jam wristband.

Whiskey Inc. presents 2022 Snow Jam Music Fest

Saturday, February 19, 2022

The Buffalo Irish Center | 245 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

3pm Doors | 4pm Show