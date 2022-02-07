2022 Maple Weekend is coming to a sugar shack near you…

With the arrival of spring comes Maple Weekend, brought to us by the New York State Maple Producers’ Association. This acclaimed event is a way to get an inside look into the world of maple products in ways that we never dreamed possible.

Maple Weekend not only showcases all of the delicious maple products that are made in New York State, it’s also the best time to visit the various sugar shacks (sugar houses) that dot our rural landscape. Some of the maple sugar stops that are found closest to home include Weber’s Maple, Kwilos Farms, Smith’s Maple Farm, Kist Maple Syrup, Gabel’s Maple Syrup, Maple Glen Sugar House, and Benz’s Sugar Shanty & Maple Products. You can visit this map to locate all of the participating NYS Maple Weekend farms, producers, sellers, and sugar shacks.

Located at over 180 farms and museums across New York State, Maple Weekend offers a delicious, fun-filled outing that has a little something for all maple-lovers to taste and experience. Join us this year for sugar shack tours, samples, activities and much more.

Maple producers tend to begin tapping trees in January or February in anticipation of the upcoming maple season. When Mother Nature starts to give us cold nights and warm days, the sap will start to flow.

Some producers use buckets to collect the sap… while others have a network of tubing for the sap to flow through.

Sap to Syrup: In order to reach the finished product of delicious maple syrup, the sap must be boiled to remove the excess water. This is done in an evaporator.

Finished Product: There are multiple grades of maple syrup, which is why you see a spectrum of colors: Golden Color – Delicate Taste; Amber Color – Rich Taste; Dark Color – Robust Taste; Very Dark color – Strong Taste