2022 Feb Fest @ The Market with Buy Black Buffalo

In tandem with Buy Black Buffalo Month, Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buy Black Buffalo have announced that they Buffalo will be celebrating a new annual tradition called Feb Fest @ The Market. The festival will take place every Saturday throughout the month of February at the historic Broadway Market, located at 999 Broadway (9 am until 5 pm).

Along with a number of Black-owned business enterprises, the month-long event will feature live music, giveaways, unique retail pop-up shops, and some special surprises. Of course the market will be fully operational as the promotional activities are underway, which means that all of the anchor businesses will be in place to offer up additional delicious seasonal delights.

This event is free and open to all and a great way to celebrate winter in Buffalo, as well as Buffalo’s multicultural small business community.

“We invite all children and families to come to Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market on Saturdays throughout the month of February,” said Mayor Brown. “When you live in a city that has many months of winter, we need fun and entertaining activities. I thank Buy Black Buffalo for partnering with the City on Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market, giving us a great place to go on Saturdays in February, while showcasing our City’s diverse and talented small business community.”

The free events series is in place as a way to support Black-owned and operated businesses, at a time of year that might be a bit slower due to the winter season.

Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market will feature live music, 12:30 PM -3:30 PM February 5: Buffalo’s Own Foxy Brown and the Blues Men February 12: Access to Afreeka Drummers February 26: Larry Salter Soul Orchestra February 26: Larry Salter Soul Orchestra