“Year of the Hog” with Mister Sizzle’s, Buffalo Food Otaku, & Family Meal Hospitality Trust

Did you know that there is an easy and delicious way to support WNY’s struggling restaurant industry workers? As a way to offer some additional relief, local food bloggers Joe Leta and Sadie – owners of Buffalo Otaku – have teamed up with Chef Jason Ramos of Mister Sizzle’s, to create a signature burger. 50% of the proceeds from sales of the “Year of the Hog” burger – a house made spiced pork burger with miso mayo, shiitake mushroom, crispy onion, and shredded lettuce with a side of house Furikake fries – will go towards Family Meal Hospitality Trust. The local nonprofit is in place to help restaurant industry workers who are struggling, by providing assistance and community resources when they need it most.

The “Year of the Hog” and side of house Furikake fries is available throughout the month of January. To wash down the meal, barkeep Troy Cloutier has created a “Japanese Manhattan,” with infused rye whiskey, white miso, brown butter, dry vermouth, and Thai basil anise cordial.

“The combo will be available the entire month for $18/ $20(with cocktail). Please join us in giving back to the industry that made our dreams possible, Buffalo since always.”

Mister Sizzle’s | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 919-4949