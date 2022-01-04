X-Mas Tree drops @ Let’s Goat Buffalo

Let’s Goat Buffalo has figured out an ingenious way for people to dispose of their Christmas trees. Through January 15, people are welcome to drop off their live trees (including spruce, pines, and firs) to the Alpine Made parking lot at 5445 East Creek Rd., South Wales, NY. From there, the trees will be given to a team of goats to consume.

According to Let’s Go Buffalo, the influx of trees to eat helps to provide the goats with nutrients that they would not otherwise get during the winter season. That means that it’s a win-win for the foraging goats, and the environment. The fewer trees that end up in the landfills the better.

Now, if you’re thinking that a trip to South Wales to discard a Christmas tree is a bit far-fetched, there is a bonus to consider when making the trek on Sunday, January 9. Anyone that arrives with a tree on that day is welcome to stop into the Alpine Made shop (from 9am to 12pm) upon which time they can shop for locally produced goat milk soap and skincare products. On top of that, it’s a wonderful opportunity meet the goats, which makes for a fun-filled family outing.

“Thanks to the amazing community response, we have received an abundance of trees this year and are now finding ways to share with other farms and animal rescues,” said owner of Let’s Goat Buffalo, Jen Zeitler. “We will also use any extra trees for natural bedding for the goats.

Zeitler told me that she was shocked at the number of trees that arrived at her doorstep this holiday season. She believes that people are looking for things to do that revolve around animals and protecting the environment. The response from the community has been overwhelming.

“Seeing these trees show up has been a heartwarming way to start the new year,” Zeitler continued. “It’s great for the planet, of course, but it also means a lot to me as a business owner. Our community truly rallied for us in 2021 after a devastating fire that resulted in the loss of our bus. The support of our community carried us through what could have been the end of the business into a promising new year of growth and service. I’ll forever be grateful and I’m excited to show up for Buffalo in 2022.”

When to drop off trees?

On January 9th, from 9am-12pm, volunteers from the Leadership Buffalo class of 2021 will be available to help unload your tree, serve hot cocoa, and introduce you to the herd. Ring in the new year with goaty-pets and pictures, while you treat the goats to a delicious snack. – Let’s Goat Buffalo

To make sure that your tree is suitable for the goats to eat, view the “checklist” provided on the organization’s Facebook page.

Alpine Made will be open for shopping on Sunday, January 9, from 9am-12 noon.

To learn more about Let’s Goat Buffalo, and the practice of goatscaping, click here.

Let’s Goat Buffalo | Facebook | Instagram | 716-803-7484