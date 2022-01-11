Valentine’s Day Gift Package Includes Chocolate Making Class @ The Sweet Whisk

Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day are a month away, believe it or not. On this special holiday, dedicated to love, XO cards, flowers, and chocolate, Bookmarks & Breadsticks has teamed up with the Sweet Whisk to offer an in-person chocolate making class. The class, with tickets available in pairs, will be held at The Sweet Whisk in Chandlerville.

“Love is love, so whether you’re with a friend, a partner, or maybe even your mom, enjoy making your own chocolates and supporting local small businesses.”

A $200 ticket includes:

Admission for two to a Sweet Whisk chocolate making class for two (a great date night gift for Valentine’s Day). These tickets are sold in pairs, so you’re getting TWO tickets!

A $20 donation to Big Big Table (included in the purchase price)

An exclusive chocolate-themed Read It & Eat box curated from Bookmarks & Breadsticks (hint hint, it’s chocolate-themed too). Each box combines two of life’s simplest pleasures – reading and eating.

If you’re not familiar with the Big Big Table, it’s a not-for-profit community café – Buffalo’s first pay-as-you-can restaurant (learn more). The café provides healthy meals to the entire community.

As for the Read It & Eat box curated from Bookmarks & Breadsticks, it’s touted as “A Foodie And Bookish Valentine’s Day Gift.” Bookmarks & Breadsticks is a relatively new small business on the scene that recently launched in Buffalo (learn more).

“I created Read it and Eat to help bring together small artisans, farmers, and producers and foodie & bookish fans. My hope is to do good and help fight hunger, while still enjoying my passions of foods and books” – Kim Behzadi, founder

And then there’s The Sweet Whisk – a chocolate and pastry business located at one of the food incubator studios on Chandler Street. Owners Kenny and Amanda Page have more than thirty years of professional culinary work between the couple (learn more).

Altogether, we’ve got quite the mix coming together to create this splendid Valentine’s gift and event package. Just remember, a month flies by pretty quickly, so be sure to pick a partner and get busy reserving a spot for the chocolatey affair.

Chocolate Making Class with Bookmarks & Breadsticks

Saturday, February 19, 2022

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

The Sweet Whisk | 27 Chandler St Suite 315, | Buffalo, NY 14207

The boxes will be at the class for pickup!

Lead image: Photo by American Heritage Chocolate