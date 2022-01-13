Upcoming Scheduled Events at The Ice @ Canalside

The Ice @ Canalside is hopping this winter season. Per usual, there is a wide variety of activities taking place on a regular basis, including skating, ice bikes and bumper cars, and we can’t forget about the igloo rentals.

Aside from the day-to-day ice time activities, there are also plenty of scheduled events that take place, starting with Themed Skate Nights.

Themed Skate Nights

7:00PM – 10:00PM

Programming: DJ, Food and Beverage specials, costume contests, giveaways, etc.

Dates and Themes:

January 14th – Boy Band

January 21st – 716 Sports

January 28th – Star Wars

February 11th – Sweetheart Skate with SE2 Silent Disco (register here)

February 18th – Pride Night

February 25th – End of Season Bash

For those looking to try something completely different, there is an opportunity to participate in a couple of sled hockey events (aka para ice hockey), hosted by the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports. Anyone interested can come out to try out one of the sleds for free, to see what it’s like to engage in this therapeutic, challenging, and competitive sport.

Sled Hockey

January 16th 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

January 30th 11:00AM – 1:00PM

Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports is hosting a “Just Try It” event that will allow community members to try sled hockey out for free on the Ice at Canalside.

Everyone loves a superhero. But it’s not that often that people get to pal around with the oft-masked crusaders. Fortunately for us, there’s an upcoming opportunity to skate alongside a few of our favorite superheroes, which will definitely be a big hit with the youngsters… or anyone else that appreciates these upstanding comic book hero figures.

Superhero Skate

January 23rd 11:00AM-2:00PM

Skate along with Bat Hero, Superior girl, and American Hero as Wonderland Characters Entertainment will be hosting a superhero skate at the rink!

Every once in a while the Ice @ Canalside is opened for a particular holiday, which equates to extended hours and discounted prices. This happens to be the case with the upcoming MLK JR. Day celebration, where the rink will be open for special holiday hours.

MLK JR. Day at the Ice at Canalside

Join us for a special day of winter fun presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY! The Ice at Canalside will be open for special holiday hours on January 17th from 10am – 6pm. For one day only, everyone will receive the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY discount of $1 off admissions and skate rentals.

Lead image: Sled hockey. Photo courtesy The Ice @ Canalside