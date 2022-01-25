@UB: Mycelium Could Aid In Contaminated Soil Remediation Efforts

Urban gardening is big in Buffalo, thanks partially to raised beds. Due to soil contamination, it’s not wise to grow any veggies that will be consumed, without getting soil samples analyzed first. There could be a number of hazardous contaminants (lead, for example) in the ground, which is why so much of the urban gardening that we see is done in raised beds filled with clean, nutrient-rich soil.

In response to this issue, the University at Buffalo has been experimenting with ways that legacy cities like Buffalo – cities that have been subjected to decades of heavy industry – can better clean up environmental pollutants that prevent community members from growing food directly in the ground.

Could the answer be mycelium-based soil remediation?

That’s what researchers at UB are betting on, as they embark upon a three-year study to get a better sense of the power of the vegetative body of fungi from which mushrooms form.

The university has teamed up with the City of Buffalo and Grassroots Gardens of WNY, as well as researchers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, thanks to $659,499 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Along with educating people on the potential hazards of lead-contaminated soil, the team plans on demonstrating the powerful nature of mycelium, as a ground cleaning solution.

Mycelium is the vegetative body of fungi from which mushrooms form.

“Mycelium has several features that help remediate lead or other toxicants. Specifically, mycelium is a fibrous network (the branched, thread-like root system) where the cell wall of each fiber contains several proteins and enzymes that actively interact with heavy metals and other organic pollutants,” says Katarzyna Kordas, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions and principal investigator on the project. Kordas also co-directs the Community for Global Health Equity at UB.

But in order to utilize the mycelium effectively, there need to be entities in place that can grow and maintain the mycelium, so that it can proliferate as needed. But before any of that happens, proper research must be conducted, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the living substance. According to UB, this will start with lab experiments, such as electron microscopy imaging of the mycelium membranes to understand how the structural nature of the network of fibers can support lead remediation.

“The unique aspect of our work is that we’re using dried mycelium membranes, or sheets, that are pre-manufactured and therefore offer much more uniform conditions in terms of porosity, texture, strength and resilience,” Kordas says.

“This novel biomaterial generates sustainable and highly resilient membranes that can be easily deployed in the soil and later be recovered,” said Prathima Nalam, PhD, assistant professor of materials design and innovation in UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Nalam has been investigating the properties of mycelium and its potential to clean up soils and water for the past five years.

“Because we are working with dried mycelium, we are focusing on adsorption, or the ability of mycelium cell walls to bind and hold on to lead,” added Nalam. “The second mechanism we’re testing is biomineralization, or the precipitation of lead minerals around the mycelium fibers.”

“Having a better understanding of these factors will help us work with the membrane when we proceed to work with soil,” Kordas explained.

It might behoove the researchers to get in contact with local legendary mushroomer, Robbie Gianadda, who operates Flat #12 Mushrooms in Chandlerville. Gianadda knows just about as much about mushrooms as anyone else on the planet. The guy lives and breathes mushrooms… so much so that he is considered The Man Behind The Mushrooms. He might be a good additional team member to have on the project.

“The potential impact of this project is huge,” says project partner Jeanette Koncikowski, executive director of Grassroots Gardens of WNY. “It is currently not safe to grow food in-ground anywhere in the city that hasn’t been tested or remediated, due to lead and other heavy metal contamination, which is why you’ll find mounded beds or raised beds in all of our member-gardens. We are excited to see how this experimental medium will work in the field and whether it will offer a future in which Buffalo’s urban agriculture can finally move to a permaculture model of in-ground growing without the expense associated with soil remediation.”

If you’re not aware of just how dangerous lead can be, in Rust Belt cities, you might want to read this article. Not only are children in poorer communities at great risk, so are the refugees that are now calling Buffalo home.

If the team is correct in their theories, fungus could be the most innovative and cost-effective way to clean up these contaminated sites.

Moving forward, the researches will speak with gardeners to gauge their response to the use of mycelium. They will also see how this approach can coincide with existing remediation policies and actions that are already in place.

Additional researchers who are part of the project include Emmanuel Frimpong Boamah, PhD, assistant professor of urban and regional planning in the School of Architecture and Planning, and Olga Wodo, PhD, associate professor of materials design and innovation in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, both from UB; and Anna Paltseva, PhD, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Lead image: Mycelium | Photo credit: Prathima Nalam, PhD, University at Buffalo