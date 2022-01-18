For those that were present in Buffalo for the October Surprise Storm in 2006, the images are unforgettable. This was the year that Buffalo was blanketed by a wet snow that clung to the leaves and the branches of the trees, which were still in the relatively early-on process of hibernating for winter. As the snow stuck, heavier and heavier, the tree branches began to give way, which resulted in a downed power lines, downed trees, and a city that was down and out for a good spell of time.

15 years later, Don Purdy, former Director of Football for the Buffalo Bills, and Billy Klun, licensed mental health clinician, have written a book that recounts that fateful day. Titled “Thunder Snow of Buffalo: The October Surprise Storm,” the book is written through the eyes of Purdy and Klun, who were not only dealing with the aftermath of the storm, they were also in the midst of an NFL football season that meant that they were required to Keep Calm and Carry On.

“Working for the NFL at the time, we were unprepared for a crisis of this magnitude,” Purdy said. “More than 30 players, coaches and staff had to leave their families behind, without power or heat, to travel to Detroit for a regular season game.”

Buffalonians have witnessed their fair share of winter storms, but there was something about The October Surprise Storm – aka Arborgeddon – that needed to be seen to be believed. That’s why Purdy and Klun reached out to a number of people close to them, including players, coaches, and staff, who were more than happy to provide their own insights into the unusual storm. In fact, the book’s foreword was written by Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, with input from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Still other contributions were made by leading meteorologists at all three of Buffalo’s major television networks.

The city’s recovery efforts were boosted by volunteers who were determined to replant the more than 55,000 lost trees.

The book talks about the storm and its immediate impact, as well as the aftermath and ongoing recovery efforts. There’s good reason that many people refer to the October storm as the Storm of the Century. But aside from the raging storm, the book sheds a light on a community that is tougher than nails. Unlike some of the bizarre and terrifying disasters that are taking place around the world, Buffalo’s winter storms are ultimately fleeting. They come and go, and no matter how much it snowed, and how many branches fell, this community rebounds effortlessly. We shovel and plow, clean up, come together, replant… and do whatever it takes to get the city back shipshape. And then we go cheer on our sports teams!

“[The book] is a unique blend of weather, history and professional sports,” Klun said. “It’s a memento for the people who lived it, as well as a peek into how an NFL team handled an epic crisis.”

“Thunder Snow of Buffalo”

By Don Purdy & Billy Klun

ISBN: 978-1-6657-0619-3

Available at the Archway Publishing o nline bookstore, among other outlets.