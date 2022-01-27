The MadHouse: Elmwood Edition

Fans of mid-century modern – retro furniture and vintage decor – will be happy to hear that The MadHouse is opening a second location at 830 Elmwood Avenue. You might say that the Elmwood location is considered owner Justin Neri’s primetime satellite location, which will feature some of the cream of the crop items from his sprawling 8000 sf warehouse location at 155 Isabelle Street in Riverside.

It’s good to see more vintage and retro retail outlets coming to Elmwood Avenue. There is a current trend that is seeing more people purchasing gently used items, for a number of reasons. Top of the list of reasons is the act of upcycling, which is not only an environmental benefit, it’s also a testament to the products that were made to last – instead of some of the mass produced cheap garbage that is on the market today.

I recently wrote about The MadHouse experience, which, according to Neri, has been relatively booming. At the same time, the warehouse is a bit out of the way, and not situated in a high profile location. That explains Neri’s desire to open up an offshoot location on one of the busiest commercial corridors in Buffalo. The location was once home to Bureau, and more recently Shianne Waxing Studio.

The Elmwood MadHouse is set to open this coming Sunday, January 30, from 11am to 5pm.

The Elmwood MadHouse | 830 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo Ny | Instagram | Facebook (for days and hours)