The Colored Musicians Club presents George Scott’s Big Band Bash @ The Buffalo History Museum

In 2021, The Colored Musicians Club announced that it was moving ahead with its $2 million renovation project (learn more). Not only does this bode well for downtown and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, it is also a significant boon for the future of jazz in Buffalo.

Over the years, Buffalo has lost many of its acclaimed jazz clubs, such as The Pine Grill (see Youtube video). While it’s sad to think about all that we lost, we have finally come to understand and appreciate the importance of what remains. And what exactly remains? Well, we are more than fortunate to still have The Colored Musicians Club – a cultural beacon that has not only been preserved and revered, it’s about to embark upon one of its most exciting journeys.

To gain a deeper appreciation for everything that The Colored Musicians Club embodies, check out this East Side Avenues video, featuring legendary jazz musician George Scott.

As a way to pay tribute to the esteemed legacy of the club, as well as its exciting new future as a greatly-enhanced cultural hub, The Buffalo History Museum is teaming up with The Colored Musicians Club to present George Scott’s Big Band Bash.

Join The Buffalo History Museum and The Colored Musicians Club in welcoming George Scott’s Big Band to The Buffalo History Museum on Thursday, January 13 for an evening of jazz. On that day, the Museum will be “home away from home” for the Club, to share a whole lotta love between the musicians, the audience, and two beloved Buffalo culturals. Come support the future of jazz in the Queen City on The Lake.

Doors open at 6PM. Show is 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Hors d’oeuvres provided by Brothers Restaurant and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available throughout the evening.

The Buffalo History Museum follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are $35 each or $60 for two.

Tickets available at BuffaloHistory.org