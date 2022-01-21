The award winning GRoW Clean Energy Center is now open.

UB’s GRoW Clean Energy Center is now open for tours, meetings and as an event space for small groups, according to a recent article by University at Buffalo’s Tessie Mar.

The structure, which sits near the Flint Road entrance to the North Campus, is an immersive lesson in clean energy. GRoW, which stands for Garden, Relax or Work, was originally designed as a solar-powered home, by UB students and professors (200 UB students, along with faculty and staff, in 13 departments), as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s elite 2015 Solar Decathlon competition (learn more).

The structure is energy-negative, meaning it produces more clean energy than it consumes.

The project was initially designed and built to educate and inspire, as people are beginning to look at building more sustainable homes. Hopefully, some of the sustainable features baked into this home will see real world applications. Local developers and architects are encouraged to tour the home.

Actually, anyone looking to build a home in Buffalo should pay a visit to the unique structure, which was relocated from the South Campus to the North Campus during the 2020-21 academic year.

The GRoW Clean Energy Center is strategically positioned beside the Solar Strand — a collection of 3,200 photovoltaic panels that generate solar power for the campus.

Mar described the structure in her article thusly:

“The center’s design accommodates up to two dozen people. It comprises a conference room, a greenhouse and solarium called the GRoWlarium, a wraparound deck with outdoor seating, a kitchenette and a bathroom. Sliding open an accordion door turns the conference room into a presentation room, with seating for an additional audience in the adjacent GRoWlarium, which was originally designed to be used to grow food year-round. Its highly insulated walls and windows regulate temperatures during cold winters and hot summers.”

The GRoW Clean Energy Center is just one of many sustainable projects that can be found at UB, including the innovative battery-technology system, the Solar Strand, and UB Bees.

The GRoW Clean Energy Center is available for booking by university individuals and groups, both on and off campus. Users can submit a request to reserve the space, or request a staffed tour.

UB’s GRoW Clean Energy Center is officially open for use as a tour, meeting and event space for small groups. Reserve your space today.

Reserve the Space

Lead image courtesy UB