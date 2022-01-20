Steps of City Hall – Rally to Save the Great Northern

Per the Common Council Demolition Moratorium for Great Northern Grain Elevator:

Citizens to Save the Great Northern is planning a rally today (Thursday, January 20) at the steps of City Hall. Community members in support of preserving the iconic grain elevator – the oldest surviving elevator in Buffalo – are asked to gather at the steps of City Hall at 2:30pm, to voice their discontent, and mounting opposition to the demolition of the Great Northern, an internationally renowned landmark.

In a recent article, Jessie Fisher (Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara – PBN) stated, “This is the Notre-Dame of Buffalo. This is not some small building on a city side street. This building is significant, and is a testament to the City’s industrial heritage. It’s our architectural legacy. And to not put up a fight for it? To be so blasé about it? It is infuriating. We have a developer that is willing to take it on – a developer that has a proven track record. We’re up against the owners that want to take it down.

“As preservationists, we have proven our case. Since the emergency demolition permit was issued, a lot has come to light. Different engineers have come forward pertaining to the solid construction of the building. We are seeing with our own eyes that this is not an emergency situation. The City should reconsider the emergency demolition procedure altogether. They should make the owners – ADM – go through the regular process and apply for a demo permit, which would allow the Preservation Board and City inspections to require repairs. The Preservation Board would then be allowed to hire their own experts to come up with alternatives.

“We just can’t give up – we have seen a billion dollars in private investments because we have these historic buildings. If that doesn’t convince people to save the Great Northern, then I’m not sure what else will. Preservation is bringing this city back, that is clear.”

Citizens to Save the Great Northern is urging the Buffalo Common Council to pass a law placing a sixty moratorium on demolition of this internationally known local landmark.

Lead image by Peg Overdorf