Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – February 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – we invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing, soundcheck@buffalorising.com. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

February 10 – March 5 – Buffalo Quickies

Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380

Now – February 13 – Waiting For Godot

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626

February 3-27 – The Treasurer

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776

January 28 – February 13 – Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue

Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

February 22 – March 27 – American Rhapsody

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

January 28 – February 13 – Bullets Over Broadway

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800

January 28 – February 13 – Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

February 11 – 27 – Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

February 5 – Collision of Rhythm

February 12 – Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!

February 19 – She’s A Woman Starring Miz Cracker

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

February 11 – Blippi The Musical

February 15-20 – Oklahoma!

Starry Night Theatre Inc.- Ghostlight Theatre – 170 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 | 716-743-1614

February 17-27 – Jekyll & Hyde

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

February 27 – Faculty Recitals – Shannon Reilly, Violin

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700

Now – April 10, 2022 – Lenses: Ways of Seeing Buffalo and Its Architecture

February 19 – June 5 – In These Truths

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

February 4 – March 6 – Karen Tashjian: Abstructured

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now – February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World

Now – February 27 – Social Justice Stitched Stories

Now – February 27 – Stay Gold(ish)

Now – March 27 – Charles E. Burchfield: A Lifetime of Themes

Now – May 1 – The Art of Seeing: People Places Things and Beyond

Now – May 1 – Kurt Treeby: Loss Projection

Now – May 29 – Founders: The Early History of the Langston Hughes Center for the Visual and Performing Arts

Now – May 29 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music

February 11 – January 1, 2023 – Totemic

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

Now – February 28 – Stephen Gabris “Four Years, One Hundred and Eighty Portraits”

Now – February 28 – David Levinthal: “Heroes, Sluts & Servants”

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Now – March 1 – Edgar Heap of Birds: Punctures

UB Anderson Gallery – 1 Martha Jackson Place, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-829-3754

Now – March 13 – Maria D. Rapicavoli: Surface Tension

Now – March 13 – Gregg Bordowitz: Tetragrammaton

Now – March 13 – bpNichol: Love Letter

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

Now – March 12 – Collective Question; F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College

Now – May 21 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (RE)Collection

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County

February 2 – Buffalo Black Achievers Museum Lecture with Herb Bellamy

February 9 – The Assassination of McKinley and the Inauguration of Theodore Roosevelt

February 13 – Lincoln’s Birthday Celebration

February 23 – The Early Life of Millard Fillmore with Kathy Frost and Rachelle Francis

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

February 2– Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!

February 9 – Conversations In Science: Antarctic Living

February 14 – Valentine’s Day at the Museum

February 17 – Art of Science

February 21 – 25 – Discovery Camp: Exploring the Extremes

February 23 – Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

February 16 – UB Distinguished Speakers Series: Nikole Hannah-Jones

