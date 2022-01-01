Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, January 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

January 2022

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

January 7 – A Comedy Show at Babeville

January 15 – Tig Notaro

January 16 – Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/ The Dirty Nil and Worriers Live in Asbury Hall

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

January 3 – Double Up Tactical

January 7 – Scarlet Begonias

January 14 – Captain Trips

January 15 – Workingman’s Dead

January 16 – BoomBox with Special Guest ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation)

January 18 – Red Wanting Blue w/ Meaghan Farrell

January 19 – Official Umphrey’s McGee Pre Party – Death Kings ft. Members of Umphrey’s McGee, Aqueous, & formerly of Turkuaz

January 20 – Lost Dog Street Band

January 22 – Motherfolk

January 25 – The Infamous Stringdusters

January 26 – Eminence Ensemble with special guests Annie in the Water

January 29 – Canetis “Chasing Moonlight” EP Release Show

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

January 6-8 – Joe Machi

January 12 – Top Secret Stand-Up Confidential

January 13 – Charlie Berens

January 14-16 – Benji Brown

January 19 – Best Of Buffalo LIVE Album Recording

January 20-22 – Sam Tripoli

January 26 – Ben Brainard

January 27-29 – Joe DeRosa

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

January 1 – Johnny & the Man Kids

January 8 – Emo Night – Buffalo (Sad New Year 2022 Edition)

January 15 –Perspectives, Junexa, Fight From Within, A Greater Danger, Coalition, Surrender the Hope

January 22 – Wine Lips

January 24 – Indré, Velvet Bethany, Stress Dolls

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

January 1 – Sonder / Autumnwood / Capo II / BD2

January 5 – Keefer Williams / Travis Groth

January 6 – TWMSO // We Were Blank // Tsunami Tsurprise

January 7 – Wicker Men / Below the Salt / Shoot Ya

January 8 – Quaker Gun Club / coral collapse / BP and the Oil Spills / Skulking Ghost

January 10 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band

January 12 – John Bacon Quartet

January 13 – Hip Hop Night

January 14 – Cold Lazarus w/ Vibe Supply

January 15 – Ex-Pat / Medusa / Starjuice / Garden Closet

January 19 – Captain Tom and the Hooligans/Tedesco knows Best

January 21 – Tooth / No Vacancy / Ashford / Quit Yourself

January 22 – Boy Jr. / Johnny & the Man Kids / Infinity Meter

January 28 – Rosai / Pr0social / TSavage96 / Stinlo00

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

January 29 – Wordism – Welcome 2022 !

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

January 15 – Call For The Priest w/ 2 Minutes To Maiden

January 29 – GODSMACK TRIBUTE 1KHP ROCKS THE RAPIDS!!

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

January 7: Live on Chandler: The Darts

January 8: Live on Chandler: The Plaguerists

January 14: The Vinnie Hendrix Experience

January 15: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw

January 21: Live on Chandler: The Soul Providers

January 22: Live on Chandler: Skiffle Minstrals

January 28: Live on Chandler: Miller & The Other Sinners Trio

Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860

Fridays – The Strictly Hip Residency

January 8 – THUNDERSTRUCK America’s AC/DC

January 15 – Donna The Buffalo

January 24 – G Love & the Juice

January 22 – Slow Animals w/ Seven Nation Army

January 26 – Albert Cummings w/ Growlers Blues Band

January 27 – The Floyd Concept: A Genuine Pink Floyd Experience

January 29 – Grosh w/ Johnny Hart & the Mess

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

January 8 – Circa Survive w/ Blue Sky Noise 10-Year Anniversary Tour, Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo

January 21 – Taylor Swift Night

January 22 – Thursday with Jeremy Enigk, The Appleseed Cast

January 23 – Tim Reynolds & Tr3

January 30 – Cory Wong & The Wongnotes with Antwaun Stanley, Sierra Hull

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

January 6 – Tropidelic with Personal Blend

January 7 – UPWARD GROOVE RETURNS w/ White Woods + Briana Horton

January 8 – Delilah Jones – Europe 72

January 14-15 – Winter Sizzler III

January 28 – Dinner And & Movie Phish Tribute

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

January 7 – What’s the Rush: Honoring Neil Peart

January 8 – Bowie Birthday Bash

January 12 – Reporter

January 13 – B42K – Music Before the 2000s

January 14 – Brass Taxi

January 15 – Tryst

January 19 – Liar’s Moon

January 21 – Fairport Music Festival: Max Dowd; Something Else: Full Band Sessions

January 22 – TSR: Full Band Sessions

January 26 – Barn Salt

January 29 – Mr. Mustard: Full Band Sessions

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

January 7 – Pushin Time

January 21 – Zilch Fletcher’s “Nobody’s Dreamboat” Digital Release Party

January 22 – Homegrown X

January 28 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

January 7 – Ironsoul, Blue Envy, Venom Mob, Shane Archer Reed & The Harbringers, Influenza13, & Protean Fire

January 8 – Battery “The Masters Of Metallica” Tribute

January 13 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show

January 15 – Perspectives, Fight From Within, A Greater Danger, Katspo, & Praun

January 21 – Bark At The Moon: The Ultimate Tribute to Ozzy Ozbourne

January 22 – Honeydu, Underwater Bosses, Amateur Hockey Club, RAM!, & Matt Plessinger

January 28 – Polybius, ReapR, An Easy Death, Vulcan, & Of Desolation

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

January 6 – It’s A Thrill

January 7 – Unwill EP Release w/s/g Amor Alive, Destroy // Great E, Diluted, No Gumption

January 8 – Continental Drift, The Stone Lows, and Mystery Guest

January 15 – Pajama Rama 5

January 20 – Max Muscato’s Light, Sound & Color w/s/g Dangerbyrd and the Space

January 25 – A Night of Indie Pop and Rap with Indre w/s/g Tian Puedoma

