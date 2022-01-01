Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, January 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.
January 2022
Buffalo Area Venues
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
January 7 – A Comedy Show at Babeville
January 15 – Tig Notaro
January 16 – Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/ The Dirty Nil and Worriers Live in Asbury Hall
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
January 3 – Double Up Tactical
January 7 – Scarlet Begonias
January 14 – Captain Trips
January 15 – Workingman’s Dead
January 16 – BoomBox with Special Guest ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation)
January 18 – Red Wanting Blue w/ Meaghan Farrell
January 19 – Official Umphrey’s McGee Pre Party – Death Kings ft. Members of Umphrey’s McGee, Aqueous, & formerly of Turkuaz
January 20 – Lost Dog Street Band
January 22 – Motherfolk
January 25 – The Infamous Stringdusters
January 26 – Eminence Ensemble with special guests Annie in the Water
January 29 – Canetis “Chasing Moonlight” EP Release Show
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
January 6-8 – Joe Machi
January 12 – Top Secret Stand-Up Confidential
January 13 – Charlie Berens
January 14-16 – Benji Brown
January 19 – Best Of Buffalo LIVE Album Recording
January 20-22 – Sam Tripoli
January 26 – Ben Brainard
January 27-29 – Joe DeRosa
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
January 1 – Johnny & the Man Kids
January 8 – Emo Night – Buffalo (Sad New Year 2022 Edition)
January 15 –Perspectives, Junexa, Fight From Within, A Greater Danger, Coalition, Surrender the Hope
January 22 – Wine Lips
January 24 – Indré, Velvet Bethany, Stress Dolls
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
January 1 – Sonder / Autumnwood / Capo II / BD2
January 5 – Keefer Williams / Travis Groth
January 6 – TWMSO // We Were Blank // Tsunami Tsurprise
January 7 – Wicker Men / Below the Salt / Shoot Ya
January 8 – Quaker Gun Club / coral collapse / BP and the Oil Spills / Skulking Ghost
January 10 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band
January 12 – John Bacon Quartet
January 13 – Hip Hop Night
January 14 – Cold Lazarus w/ Vibe Supply
January 15 – Ex-Pat / Medusa / Starjuice / Garden Closet
January 19 – Captain Tom and the Hooligans/Tedesco knows Best
January 21 – Tooth / No Vacancy / Ashford / Quit Yourself
January 22 – Boy Jr. / Johnny & the Man Kids / Infinity Meter
January 28 – Rosai / Pr0social / TSavage96 / Stinlo00
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
January 29 – Wordism – Welcome 2022 !
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
January 15 – Call For The Priest w/ 2 Minutes To Maiden
January 29 – GODSMACK TRIBUTE 1KHP ROCKS THE RAPIDS!!
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
January 7: Live on Chandler: The Darts
January 8: Live on Chandler: The Plaguerists
January 14: The Vinnie Hendrix Experience
January 15: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw
January 21: Live on Chandler: The Soul Providers
January 22: Live on Chandler: Skiffle Minstrals
January 28: Live on Chandler: Miller & The Other Sinners Trio
Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860
Fridays – The Strictly Hip Residency
January 8 – THUNDERSTRUCK America’s AC/DC
January 15 – Donna The Buffalo
January 24 – G Love & the Juice
January 22 – Slow Animals w/ Seven Nation Army
January 26 – Albert Cummings w/ Growlers Blues Band
January 27 – The Floyd Concept: A Genuine Pink Floyd Experience
January 29 – Grosh w/ Johnny Hart & the Mess
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964
January 8 – Circa Survive w/ Blue Sky Noise 10-Year Anniversary Tour, Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo
January 21 – Taylor Swift Night
January 22 – Thursday with Jeremy Enigk, The Appleseed Cast
January 23 – Tim Reynolds & Tr3
January 30 – Cory Wong & The Wongnotes with Antwaun Stanley, Sierra Hull
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
January 6 – Tropidelic with Personal Blend
January 7 – UPWARD GROOVE RETURNS w/ White Woods + Briana Horton
January 8 – Delilah Jones – Europe 72
January 14-15 – Winter Sizzler III
January 28 – Dinner And & Movie Phish Tribute
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
January 7 – What’s the Rush: Honoring Neil Peart
January 8 – Bowie Birthday Bash
January 12 – Reporter
January 13 – B42K – Music Before the 2000s
January 14 – Brass Taxi
January 15 – Tryst
January 19 – Liar’s Moon
January 21 – Fairport Music Festival: Max Dowd; Something Else: Full Band Sessions
January 22 – TSR: Full Band Sessions
January 26 – Barn Salt
January 29 – Mr. Mustard: Full Band Sessions
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
January 7 – Pushin Time
January 21 – Zilch Fletcher’s “Nobody’s Dreamboat” Digital Release Party
January 22 – Homegrown X
January 28 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
January 7 – Ironsoul, Blue Envy, Venom Mob, Shane Archer Reed & The Harbringers, Influenza13, & Protean Fire
January 8 – Battery “The Masters Of Metallica” Tribute
January 13 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show
January 15 – Perspectives, Fight From Within, A Greater Danger, Katspo, & Praun
January 21 – Bark At The Moon: The Ultimate Tribute to Ozzy Ozbourne
January 22 – Honeydu, Underwater Bosses, Amateur Hockey Club, RAM!, & Matt Plessinger
January 28 – Polybius, ReapR, An Easy Death, Vulcan, & Of Desolation
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
January 6 – It’s A Thrill
January 7 – Unwill EP Release w/s/g Amor Alive, Destroy // Great E, Diluted, No Gumption
January 8 – Continental Drift, The Stone Lows, and Mystery Guest
January 15 – Pajama Rama 5
January 20 – Max Muscato’s Light, Sound & Color w/s/g Dangerbyrd and the Space
January 25 – A Night of Indie Pop and Rap with Indre w/s/g Tian Puedoma
