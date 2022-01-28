Snow Roll’s Transit Equity Ride

It’s time to roll. Snow Roll that is.

On Saturday, January 29, the official Snow Roll bike ride will commence, embarking from Park Vue Soul Food on Schiller Park.

This particular Slow Roll (Snow Roll) seconds as the kickoff for nationwide Transit Equity Day, which coincides with Rosa Parks’ birthday (February 4, 1913). This day has become a day of activism, where transit rider organizations and environmental justice groups rally together to make public transit more equitable for all people.

From the Snow Roll crew:

This year, Buffalo Transit Riders United and Buffalo Mutual Aid Network are coordinating a week of action, asking volunteers and BTRU members to shovel snow along the sidewalk of bus routes that commonly go untouched, bus stops, neighbors driveways that are unable to themselves, and local homeless shelters and community organizations. If you’re interested in participating in Transit Equity Week, please follow this link. BTRU and others have been calling for a municipal snow removal program for years, similar to other snowbelt cities like Rochester and Syracuse, turning Transit Equity Day into a week of volunteer service titled “Shoveling Snow Our City Leaves Behind.”

Transit Equity Ride

Brought to you by Slow Roll Buffalo, CEJ Buffalo, and Buffalo Transit Riders United

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Meet at 12:30pm | Roll at 1pm | Afterparty at 2:30pm with full bar

Park Vue Soul Food | 34 South Crossman Avenue

See Facebook event

Free KN95 masks while supplies last, thanks to Erie County Department of Health, as well as more free bike lights and locks thanks to Kryptonite.

Slow Roll is continuing their winter clothing donation drive for homeless neighbors through Matt Urban Center – in greatest need are hats, gloves, scarves, warm socks, underwear, gently used or new boots and sneakers, and warm coats.

*Snow* Roll started as a way to keep our beloved community connected through the winter, regardless of the size of the ride – many come just for the party, and for the hardy who roll, remember that there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear!