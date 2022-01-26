Shades of Purple author to hold a book signing this Sunday

A book signing and reading with Ingrid Ann Pole Hutchinson, former resident and Dayspring Christian Academy administrator, will be held at the Garden Place Hotel located at 6615 Transit Road in Bowmansville, New York (a suburb of Buffalo) on Sunday, January 30.

Shades of Purple: DECADES of My Life, Volume 1, published December 21, 2020, has now been followed by Volume 2, which debuted on December 21, 2021. Sunday’s book event, scheduled for 1:00-2:30 pm (EST), will include Hutchinson reading excerpts of her books with a question-and-answer session, random book giveaway to five participants, and insightful discussion time.

Hutchinson, a native of St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, has served the Buffalo community as administrator and teacher at Dayspring Christian Academy, established in 1996, as a viable solution to the need for targeted middle school education. With a twist, in inner-city Buffalo. She coordinated the steering committee and guided the training of two principals who were able to replace her at the end of her tenure. Her husband, Bishop Whitbourne Hutchinson, along with her family, pastored Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy at 2628 Bailey Avenue for six years (’95-’01), taking the helm at the district level of the organization. Ingrid served in counseling, outreach, family ministries, small groups coordinator, and other areas.

Ingrid has chosen to share her life’s journey of seven decades through shades of purple, including nuggets of inspiration. Travel with her through the “Lilac” of her life when innocence prevailed. The decade depicted by “Açaí”, a deep, dark shade, follows when it seemed as if the sun would not shine for her again. Decade three, represented by the “African Violet,” brings love, hope, commitment, and fulfillment unimaginable, all contained in Volume 2. This most recent volume focuses on building and maintaining relationships. She quotes Michelle Ventor, “People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. When you figure out which it is, you’ll know exactly what to do.”

Ingrid says, “Journeys are life-changing, and I am so excited to offer my life’s excursion to the world.” Each of us is a unique piece of life’s puzzle and makes the whole more meaningful. I have been able to teach in distinctly different cultures: northern states of New York (Brooklyn and Buffalo), Southern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia, as well as the Caribbean (St. Thomas). “I believe that teaching is a journey and not a destination; that the teacher must be a perpetual learner; that we teach students and not subjects; and we need to make sure our students know how much we care before we try to convince them of how much we know.”

She has been married to her husband, Whitbourne, for forty-eight years; they are due to celebrate the 50-year mark on April 18, 2023. Whitbourne, Vietta, Verona, Daniel, and Deborah are participating significantly in the tour. Eighteen-year-old, Cristiánn (eldest granddaughter) cannot attend due to her RA duties and heavy academic schedule as a junior at UWG. Yasmín, Orlando, and Otoniel look forward to assisting during the event.

Hutchinson writes with skillful transparency keeping us focused on lessons learned and not pinning blame. One reader said it this way in their review: “Thank you for trusting us, the readers, with your thoughts, transparency, and truths. Ingrid, you have permitted others to face some of the ‘darkest’ shades of our lives. Here is what we know, children are not afraid of the dark; they are afraid of being alone in the dark, that is why they go in search of an adult and take them back to the dark. My prayer is that your memoirs will serve as the catalyst for people to intentionally find someone, take them back to the dark places, and turn on the lights, as you did for yourself…and those you have been privileged to counsel and mentor.”

Factoring COVID restrictions, realistically, Ingrid acknowledges that this season became her time of reflection, which aided the solitude needed to write her memoirs. Therefore, the event will be available through Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube. She will enjoy the presence of those who can join her at the Garden Place Hotel, located on Transit Road; masks MUST BE worn! The Salvatore’s Events & Catering team will be hosting this event.

Hutchinson’s memoirs, Shades of Purple: DECADES of My Life, Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available on Amazon.com. The “special” paperback tour price is $10/$15 for Volume 1 and 2, respectively. The Kindle version for both volumes is also available online for $9.99 at any time. Ingrid autographs every copy of the book purchased at the event. She has made arrangements, to local access, for those desiring the tour price.