Second Annual “Get Sauced” Virtual Wine Tasting & Culinary Experience

“Get Sauced” is back with a second edition, scheduled for Thursday, February 10… and this time the event is featuring Paradise Wine and DiTondo Ristorante Bar & Bottega.

The second edition of Get Sauced coincides with Valentine’s Day, which means that participants can pick up their wine and food and settle in at home, to eat and drink, before snuggling up with a loved one. Not to mention the fabulous wine and food pairings by two of the region’s most beloved businesses – Paradise Wine, and DiTondo. Think of the virtual affair as a Valentine’s kick-off.

Graycliff Executive Director, Anna Kaplan, explains, “This event will be an opportunity to taste and test a trio of Italian wines with one of the finest Italian dishes—a fun and low-pressure romantic night in where you will be sure to learn something new, all while supporting local business and Graycliff.”

Each ticket purchase includes:

At least three bottles of premium Italian wine and access to the Zoom event on February 10th at 6pm, where Paula Paradise of Paradise Wine will walk you through each bottle—one white and two red.

There is also the option to buy a ticket package that includes a ready-to-heat main dish by DiTondo —Braised pork jowl with polenta (Guanciale di maiale con polenta).

A dessert add-on includes tiramisu and a fourth bottle of wine to pair.

Rita DiTondo will also be involved in the Zoom event, adding a layer of culinary education to complement the experience.

Also included in the program on February 10th will be video content related to Graycliff, with the opportunity to peek inside the restored Frank Lloyd Wright-designed interior of the main house.

All information is available at www.experiencegraycliff.org where you can also purchase your ticket (wine only, or wine with ready-to-heat food, including the option to add on a dessert package) now through Friday, February 4th at noon.

TICKET INFO:

Premium Italian Wine Package: $80

A trio of Italian wine

Premium Italian Wine + Food Package: $125

A trio of Italian wine plus

Braised pork jowl with polenta (Guanciale di maiale con polenta) portioned for two, or healthy serving + leftovers for one

Dessert Package ($35)

Tiramisu & one bottle of wine to pair

The Full Experience! ($150)

All four bottles of wine, main course, and dessert portioned for two

Graycliff Members save an additional $15 with coupon code WRIGHTSAUCE

Second Annual “Get Sauced” Virtual Wine Tasting & Culinary Experience

Thursday, February 10, 2022

6pm

Wine/food pick up available at two locations: Graycliff (Derby, NY) and DiTondo (Buffalo, NY) February 8-10

The food is portioned for two, or a generous helping for one with leftovers, designed to be the main course and dessert of a delicious and romantic Italian meal at home. Because of the nature of the event, there is the option to not open all of the bottles on the night of the virtual tasting—you can always take in the information and sip at your own pace.