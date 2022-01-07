Can you believe that Season 3 of Band Together Buffalo is already upon us? The online concert series was established to help local musicians who would normally be playing out in public, but who have been sidelined because of the pandemic. The first two seasons were such a big hit, that the program continues to steamroll forward.

Season 1 featured over 60 live streamed concerts in 2020.

Season 2, dubbed the “Shutdown Showcase,” featured over 150 musical artists over a three month span in early 2021.

Looking back at this stupendous undertaking, no one could have ever guessed that it would be so successful. But in true blue Buffalo style, the bands stepped up, and so did the fans.

If you want to view concerts from the first two seasons, they are all readily available on the Buffalocal YouTube channel.

Season 3 will be premiered on that same channel on Wednesday, January 19 at 7pm. Episodes will premiere every Wednesday at 7pm for 16 consecutive weeks through May 4.

“Each episode in Season 3 will include videos produced by the Band Together Buffalo team of our ‘Featured Artists’ as well as self-produced music videos that have been submitted by various artists from around the area. Plus, each episode will have an interview segment with a Featured Artist. All told, we’ll be featuring 128 music videos over 16 weeks. 64 videos were produced by our team from 4 locations – GCR Audio, Town Ballroom, Rec Room, and the 9th Ward at Babeville, and 64 videos have been self-produced and submitted by various local artists. Viewers will have the opportunity to enter to win concert tickets from local music venues on the night of each live premiere every week. Bonus points can be earned by subscribing to the Buffalocal YouTube channel and by following the social media pages of the Featured Artists. Viewers can enter the contest on BandTogetherBuffalo.com. After the live premiere, the episodes will remain on the Buffalocal YouTube channel to be viewed at any time.

Featured Artist Lineup for Season 3: