Review: Waiting for Godot @ the ICTC

THE BASICS: The (Irish Classical Theatre Company) ICTC is back with live theater (at last!) with this Andrews Theatre mounting of Samuel Beckett’s 1952 Absurdist classic. Performances continue weekends through February 13. Josephine Hogan directs a cast of five. The show, with its single intermission, runs approximately two hours and ten minutes.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Vladimir and Estragon, a couple of tramp-like figures, ne’er-do-wells, struggle through one long, meaningless day after another in a world that seems to have no place for them. Through all the pain and craziness, they wait for a mysterious Mr. Godot, who may provide them with some long-sought guidance, if he ever actually shows up…

THE PLAY, THE PLAYERS AND THE PRODUCTION: Although it manages to be a whole multitude of things in the course of the evening, GODOT is maybe best described as Beckett’s take on the Human Condition. And though there is a rich vein of humor here, verbal and even physical, overall, it’s pretty darn bleak. You don’t just watch WAITING FOR GODOT; it steps right up and assaults you! Torrents and torrents of words, a regular hurricane of wordplay, only partially comprehensible in its busiest spots. Conversation is king here, and practically every type of conversing is represented. There are even bits of vaudeville, and snatches of song!

The seasoned cast (Vincent O’Neill, Brian Mysliwy, Todd Benzin, and Ben Michael Moran) is pretty much everything one might wish, with a special shout-out to Mr. Benzin as the cruel, snooty Master character, Pozzo.

Director Hogan puts them all through their paces. There is plenty of character motion, so necessary in the Andrews’ theater-in-the-rectangle. The production values are generally strong, though I cannot say that I am a fan of either the set or the sound design in this particular case.

All and all, this GODOT is a memorable theater experience. It’s not feel-good by any means, but it is never dull, and is consistently thought provoking. Looking past the weird music and bombed-out tree set, I will give this one a solid

