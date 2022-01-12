Regional Brewery Pop-up Event @ The Beer Keep aka “A Day in the Hudson Valley”

I still remember when local bars and restaurants began to conduct tap takeovers. There would be throngs of beer geeks lining down the block, in front of host establishments, as far as the eye could see.

These days, tap takeovers are fairly commonplace. That’s why Cory Muscato, Director of Operations at The Beer Keep, decided that it was time to do something a little different. Instead of bringing in a single brewery (or cidery) to conduct a ‘drop,’ Cory figured, Why not feature a drop from a multitude of breweries (and cideries) from an entire region?

“We are going to be featuring breweries and cideries from the Hudson Valley for our first tap takeover and bottle drop,” said Muscato. “We believe that this will especially appeal to the craft beer lovers. This is next level, with 20 different bottles that people can’t get locally. These selections are typically not available for retail outside of the breweries and cideries, as they are the reserve versions. The Hudson Valley is our first regional drop. Its fitting that New York’s Hudson Valley is our first regional feature as it is a huge tourism destination for beer and cider lovers alike.”

Participating producers for the January tap takeover include:

Suarez Family Brewery

District 96 Beer Factory

Tin Barn Brewing

Industrial Arts Brewing Co.

Arrowood Farm Brewery

Obercreek Brewing Co.

Rose Hill Farm

Equilibrium Brewery

Plan Bee Farm Brewery

Hudson Valley Brewery

Aaron Burr Cidery

“We are thrilled to partner with such prolific brands from one of our country’s most exciting regions,” added Muscato. “We went all out curating a lineup of our absolute favorites for this regionally focused event. Grab a pint, have a flight, and take home some bottles to enjoy later this winter.”

“A Day in the Hudson Valley” takes place on Saturday, January 2, 2022.

Product availability is first come first served while supplies last. All beers and ciders will be available for consumption on-site or to-go and include standard to-go discounts. Bottle purchase limited to 2 per person per beer for to-go sales. This event is open to close. Limited event poster prints will be available day of for $5.

The Beer Keep | 1002 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-768-5912