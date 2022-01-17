Pure Ink Poetry is celebrating its ten-year anniversary in the month of January. That’s a pretty big deal.

What was originally started by Buffalo poet Brandon Williamson on January 31, 2022, has become a reliable outlet for regional poets who are looking to hone their skills in front of live audiences.

Pure Ink Poetry is the only monthly running poetry slam in Buffalo, NY and is nationally certified by Poetry Slam Incorporated.

“We’re proud to say that we’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary this month with the thing we do best. Slam. This time we’re coming together on a Monday! This is a two-round slam.”

There is a $5 cover charge for spectators and slammers, along with a $50.00 prize for first place.

Pure Ink Poetry Slam 10-Year Anniversary Slam

Monday, January 31, 2012

Event begins: 6:30 pm

The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, NY 14213

Reserve your table with Open Table – link found at the event’s Facebook page

Pure Ink hosts both an Open Mic and poetry slam every month. The Pure Ink Poetry Open Mic takes place every 2nd Sunday of the month. The Pure Ink Poetry Slam takes place every 4th Sunday at The Gypsy Parlor, starting at 6:00pm.