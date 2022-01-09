Psychedelic Integration Circle @ SolRise Farm and Cultural Arts Center

“LSD is a psychedelic drug which occasionally causes psychotic behavior in people who have NOT taken it.”

― Timothy Leary

Psychedelics are nothing new. Their growing acceptance is, however. Psilocybin mushrooms are being used to treat depression, and microdosing is becoming a growing trend that purportedly has positive effects on wellness and cognition.

Earlier this week, the The New York Times posted an article discussing The Promises and Perils of Psychedelic Health Care.

Locally, groups like The Psychedelic Society of Western NY continue to wave the psychedelic flag, by hosting such events as integration circles, where, once every other month, like-minded people come together to “share intentional space to bring up memories, stories, meditations, ideas, share your voice and learn from others about how to integrate the lessons of a psychedelic experience into your daily life.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has shaken things up internally and externally and we could all use some time to pause and reflect. Some topics we have discussed in the past are: psychedelic trips we’ve had, the impact those trips have had, any insights that came from them, others share practices or philosophies that they picked up along the way that may remind them of the psychedelic experiences and many other topics along the way.” – The Psychedelic Society of Western NY

Psychedelic integration circles will now be held in person, on the last Sunday of the month. This events are donation based.

To search for upcoming events, hosted by The Psychedelic Society of Western NY, visit this Facebook group page.

About psychedelic integration circles, held at SolRise Farm and Cultural Arts Center:

Arrive: 6:00PM

Circle up/start: 6:15

Brief meditation & Intros

Integration share

Wrap up 7:30

SolRise Farm and Cultural Arts Center | 226 East Utica | See Facebook

All are welcome – this place is open and inclusive to anyone, no matter your race, religion, sexual orientation, or history – this event is welcome to anyone who has a connection to psychedelics and wishes to connect with other folks in the community.

Lead image: Photo by David Clode