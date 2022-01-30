Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Plans Revised for 249 Allen

Plans for renovations to a non-descript, one-story building at 249 Allen Street have been revised.   Owner Charlie Goldman is planning extensive improvements for the building’s façade. Renovations were approved by the Preservation Board in June 2020 but was conditioned on making changes to the proposed doors.  Goldman is heading back to the Board on Thursday with those revisions.

2020 Plan
Revised Plan

The renovation, prepared by Bailey & Harris Architects, includes:

  • Removal of the existing brick facade and windows,
  • Creation of new door and window locations in a newly constructed emu wall with brick veneer
  • New signage and lighting
  • Aluminum storefront and clear glass windows

