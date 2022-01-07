Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Opportunity Knocks: 529 Elmwood

0 Comments

An opportunity to correct a wrong exists at the northeast corner of Elmwood at W. Utica Street.  The one-story KeyBank branch, located at 529 Elmwood and next to the tallest building on Elmwood, is for sale. The building, built in 1975, sits on a .21-acre parcel with 108 feet of Elmwood Avenue frontage and parking for 26 cars.

From the listing:

3,500 SF Retail building with drive thru and off-street parking. The available building is located in Elmwood Village. A popular neighborhood in the city of Buffalo, NY, Elmwood Village is bordered by Buffalo State College campus, and Delaware Park, a historic park system design by Frederick Law Olmsted. Elmwood Village is home to numerous local bars, restaurants, and shops, as well as several national retailers including Starbucks, Bank of America, M&T Bank, and Panera. As one of Upstate New York’s most popular neighborhoods, Elmwood Village has a population of highly educated young working professionals.

Word on the street is that a deal is pending.  Fingers crossed they have infill on their mind.

Get Connected: Brian Donovan, Donovan Real Estate Services, 716.998.2943

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments