Opportunity Knocks: 529 Elmwood

An opportunity to correct a wrong exists at the northeast corner of Elmwood at W. Utica Street. The one-story KeyBank branch, located at 529 Elmwood and next to the tallest building on Elmwood, is for sale. The building, built in 1975, sits on a .21-acre parcel with 108 feet of Elmwood Avenue frontage and parking for 26 cars.

From the listing:

3,500 SF Retail building with drive thru and off-street parking. The available building is located in Elmwood Village. A popular neighborhood in the city of Buffalo, NY, Elmwood Village is bordered by Buffalo State College campus, and Delaware Park, a historic park system design by Frederick Law Olmsted. Elmwood Village is home to numerous local bars, restaurants, and shops, as well as several national retailers including Starbucks, Bank of America, M&T Bank, and Panera. As one of Upstate New York’s most popular neighborhoods, Elmwood Village has a population of highly educated young working professionals.

Word on the street is that a deal is pending. Fingers crossed they have infill on their mind.

