Opportunity Knocks: 30,000 Sq. Ft. of Commercial Space at Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce

The $38 million redevelopment of the Barcalo – Buffalo Living & Commerce building in the Old First Ward is in full swing. With construction of the 116 apartments well underway, project developers Karl Frizlen of the Frizlen Group and Mike Masters of BRD Construction are now turning their attention to leasing up the 30,000 sq. ft. of commercial space that wraps around the ground floor of the 190,000 sq. ft. building. From the start, the development partners have sought to land commercial tenants that could have a transformative impact on one of Buffalo’s most historic neighborhoods.
“First and foremost, we are looking to bring in commercial tenants that will serve as amenities to both our apartment renters and the surrounding Old First Ward community,” said Frizlen.
Masters added, “But with the amount of commercial space we have to work with here, and the overall historic quality to it, we feel there is a real opportunity for the right commercial tenant to come in and capitalize on the regional draw already in place along the Buffalo River.”
Whether the various available spaces get leased by a brewery, a fitness operator, a restaurant, or an office, those tenants will be operating within walking distance to a plethora of Buffalo’s top attractions, including Resurgence Brewery, Riverworks, Silo City, the Cobblestone District, Canalside, and of course the Buffalo River.
The 30,000 sq. ft. of available commercial space is flexible. Potential spaces range from 2,000 sq. ft. for smaller tenants all the way up to 21,000 sq. ft. of contiguous space creating a great opportunity for a tenant in need of a large footprint. Additionally, there is an abundance of parking available to accommodate any potential tenants, with some indoor parking, unmetered parking along Louisiana Street, and a future lot along Republic Street.
Other features of the Barcalo commercial space include:
- Ceiling heights up to 23 ft. in certain areas
- Dock and grade truck doors
- Potential outdoor/patio space options available, facing west over Father Conway Park or
- protected interior courtyard space.
- Easy regional access – 1⁄2 mile to 1-90 Thruway and close to Canalside, Downtown, Larkinville, etc.
“We are currently at a point in construction where it’s much easier to design and build to a tenant’s specifications,” said Matt Hartrich, president of Schneider Real Estate, who is leading commercial leasing for the project. “There’s a lot of flexibility to work with the design and construction team to program the space, and capitalize on the building’s unique historic features.”
It’s no secret that the area surrounding the Buffalo River has seen substantial private investment over the past decade with even more in the pipeline, like the $65 million Silo City redevelopment that will feature 168 apartments and the potential $30 million commercial revival of the DL&W Terminal at Canalside.
Besides the obvious attraction of new commercial space coming online in a historic building right in the center of Buffalo’s waterfront entertainment and brewery district, perhaps the most compelling aspect to the Barcalo space to consider is the public infrastructure component.
Remember what Ohio Street looked like prior to the wave of public infrastructure and private development that occurred several years ago? The same thing is about to occur on Louisiana St., right outside the Barcalo’s front door. Representative Brian Higgins recently detailed his proposal to utilize federal infrastructure funding to build a tree-lined bicycle and pedestrian pathway alongside a rebuilt Louisiana Street roadway, very similar to what was done on Ohio Street.
And just this month, the Western New York Land Conservancy and local artists announced the Riverline Initiative, a community art program that will celebrate the history and heritage of the Old First Ward, Valley and Perry neighborhoods.
Jeff Lebsack, the newly appointed Director of The Riverline, said of the community art program: “One of my goals for 2022 is to find meaningful ways to continue our engagement with The Riverline communities, and to gather fresh input and ideas. This initiative will promote and celebrate the heritage and stories of the neighborhoods and the people who live there—as told through their own voices.”
We’ll welcome these new developments along the Buffalo River as this area continues to take shape, with restaurants, breweries and office spaces continuing to crop up on both sides of the waterway and mainstays like the Tewksbury Lodge, Gene McCarthy’s and others hold strong as pillars of the growing neighborhood.
Get Connected: Schneider Real Estate Services: (716) 882-0212 | matth@schneiderservices.com