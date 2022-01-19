Opportunity Knocks: 30,000 Sq. Ft. of Commercial Space at Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce

The $38 million redevelopment of the Barcalo – Buffalo Living & Commerce building in the Old First Ward is in full swing. With construction of the 116 apartments well underway, project developers Karl Frizlen of the Frizlen Group and Mike Masters of BRD Construction are now turning their attention to leasing up the 30,000 sq. ft. of commercial space that wraps around the ground floor of the 190,000 sq. ft. building. From the start, the development partners have sought to land commercial tenants that could have a transformative impact on one of Buffalo’s most historic neighborhoods.

“First and foremost, we are looking to bring in commercial tenants that will serve as amenities to both our apartment renters and the surrounding Old First Ward community,” said Frizlen.

Masters added, “But with the amount of commercial space we have to work with here, and the overall historic quality to it, we feel there is a real opportunity for the right commercial tenant to come in and capitalize on the regional draw already in place along the Buffalo River.”

Whether the various available spaces get leased by a brewery, a fitness operator, a restaurant, or an office, those tenants will be operating within walking distance to a plethora of Buffalo’s top attractions, including Resurgence Brewery, Riverworks, Silo City, the Cobblestone District, Canalside, and of course the Buffalo River.

The 30,000 sq. ft. of available commercial space is flexible. Potential spaces range from 2,000 sq. ft. for smaller tenants all the way up to 21,000 sq. ft. of contiguous space creating a great opportunity for a tenant in need of a large footprint. Additionally, there is an abundance of parking available to accommodate any potential tenants, with some indoor parking, unmetered parking along Louisiana Street, and a future lot along Republic Street.

Other features of the Barcalo commercial space include:

Ceiling heights up to 23 ft. in certain areas

Dock and grade truck doors

Potential outdoor/patio space options available, facing west over Father Conway Park or

protected interior courtyard space.

Easy regional access – 1⁄2 mile to 1-90 Thruway and close to Canalside, Downtown, Larkinville, etc.

“We are currently at a point in construction where it’s much easier to design and build to a tenant’s specifications,” said Matt Hartrich, president of Schneider Real Estate, who is leading commercial leasing for the project. “There’s a lot of flexibility to work with the design and construction team to program the space, and capitalize on the building’s unique historic features.”

It’s no secret that the area surrounding the Buffalo River has seen substantial private investment over the past decade with even more in the pipeline, like the $65 million Silo City redevelopment that will feature 168 apartments and the potential $30 million commercial revival of the DL&W Terminal at Canalside.