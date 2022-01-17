Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

New Use Proposed for Bristol Home

0 Comments

A former assisted living facility on Main Street could have a new purpose.  Jericho Road Community Health Center is seeking to convert the former Bristol Home at 1500 Main Street to an emergency shelter for approximately 100 asylum seekers.

Current zoning allows for a maximum of 15 beds.  From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

To open an emergency shelter for asylum seekers, expanding the building’s population to 100+ residents. The property will be upgraded and modernized to provide asylum seekers from all over the world with short-term shelter, food, supportive services and access to legal assistance as they seek protection and legal status in Canada and the USA.

Jericho Road has run out of space for asylum seekers at its Wyoming Avenue facility. The 29,000 sq.ft. Bristol facility is currently laid out with 54 bedrooms, private baths, congregate dining and living areas, and a large commercial kitchen.

The Bristol Home opened in the Italianate-style mansion in 1884.  It was later expanded but the women-only care facility closed one year ago due to financial difficulties.  Bristol still operates a care facility in Clarence.

Lead image: loopnet.com

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments