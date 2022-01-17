New Use Proposed for Bristol Home

A former assisted living facility on Main Street could have a new purpose. Jericho Road Community Health Center is seeking to convert the former Bristol Home at 1500 Main Street to an emergency shelter for approximately 100 asylum seekers.

Current zoning allows for a maximum of 15 beds. From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

To open an emergency shelter for asylum seekers, expanding the building’s population to 100+ residents. The property will be upgraded and modernized to provide asylum seekers from all over the world with short-term shelter, food, supportive services and access to legal assistance as they seek protection and legal status in Canada and the USA.

Jericho Road has run out of space for asylum seekers at its Wyoming Avenue facility. The 29,000 sq.ft. Bristol facility is currently laid out with 54 bedrooms, private baths, congregate dining and living areas, and a large commercial kitchen.

The Bristol Home opened in the Italianate-style mansion in 1884. It was later expanded but the women-only care facility closed one year ago due to financial difficulties. Bristol still operates a care facility in Clarence.

Lead image: loopnet.com