M&T Bank Leads ‘BILLieve in Buffalo’ Mobile Playoff Rallies on Thursday

On Thursday, January 13, M&T Bank will kick off its ‘BILLieve in Buffalo’ Mobile Playoff Rally, with visits to a number of outdoor, masked-up gatherings, starting at 11 am.

With the Buffalo Bills clinching the AFC East title for second consecutive season, there is definitely a feeling of fandemonium in the air. The traveling rally will be attended by Buffalo Bills legend Eric Wood, Billy Buffalo, the Bills Stampede Drumline, and DJ Milk, as well as volunteers from M&T.

The community is invited to attend one of the two designated rallies on Thursday:

11 am at Seneca One

2 pm at the M&T branch closest to the stadium in Orchard Park (4084 N. Buffalo Street)

Rally participants can expect to find M&T giveaways of Bills beanies and other items, a sign-making station, drumline performances, individually wrapped Bills cookies, and a selfie station in front of a Buffalo Balloon Co. backdrop.

The Mobile Playoff Rally (traveling on a charter bus) will also be making a couple of side stops on that day. The first stopover will be to Westminster Community Charter School, to show appreciation to educators and encourage students to keep studying hard. The second stopover will be to Roswell Park to share gratitude with healthcare workers. Both of these private rallies are closed to the public.

For those who just can’t wait for the next game to show their love and support for the Buffalo Bills, this is a great opportunity to gear up for upcoming games.