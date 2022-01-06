Medaille College completes Phase II development of Elk Street sports complex

Medaille College has wrapped up its Phase 2 development of the Elk Street sports complex. Located at 427 Elk Street in South Buffalo, the Medaille Sports Complex features a 100,000-square-foot, 2½ inch thick turf field, and a 20,000-square-foot Athletics Administration Building. The sports campus is located adjacent to The Powerhouse – one of Buffalo’s newest, and most auspicious, event centers.

The Medaille Sports Complex has been made available to Western New York college students and community members. The most recent development phase adds upwards of seven acres of fields for baseball, softball and field hockey, an additional softball diamond, dugouts, batting cages, press boxes, and a second multipurpose turf field for soccer and lacrosse. The amenities are also lit, for evening play.

Not only will the home fields be utilized by Medaille Mavericks men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, it will also make Medaille the only college in Buffalo to offer field hockey as an NCAA competitive sport. The expanded capacity for a wide range of sports will also provide opportunities for students enrolled in the College’s sport management and sport communication programs.

“This is an exciting development for current and future students,” says Medaille President Dr. Kenneth Macur. “Medaille already supports more athletic teams than any other college or university in the region, and this investment solidifies our commitment to our students and our Western New York community.”

The expansion investment was made possible in large part due to a $1 million Higher Education Capital Matching Grant (HECap) awarded to Medaille in 2019.

“I am so grateful to have an amazing home field,” says Medaille College Senior Abbigail Doherty. “Our softball team will be able to have more home practices and games because the turf field makes it possible to play even after it has rained or snowed. This location is also easier for fans and other students to attend our games. I am so excited to play on the new field!”

“Our team is honored to partner with Medaille to bring the institution’s vision to life and create a vibrant space for Western New York students and community members,” says real estate developer Jon M. Williams, owner of the property, South Buffalo Development LLC (an affiliate of OSC Holdings). “Developing and expanding a top-of the-line recreational facility, in the heart of the South Buffalo resurgence, opens the doors for endless possibilities.”

The Medaille Sports Complex Phase II grand opening and softball home opener is scheduled for March 22, 2022.

Learn more about the phased development project.

Any community member or organization interested in learning about rental opportunities at the Medaille Sports Complex may visit medaille.edu/rent to submit an inquiry. Prospective college students interested in Medaille’s wide range of academic and athletic programs may learn more and apply at medaille.edu/visit. To learn more about Medaille, visit www.medaille.edu.