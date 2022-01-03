List of Most Popular Materials Borrowed in 2021 from Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

Every year, we post the most popular books borrowed from the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System. The list of books gives us some insight about what’s popular regionally and nationally, while offering up some reading suggestions for anyone looking to play catch-up with what’s hot.

The titles include best-selling novels and memoirs, beloved young adult action adventures, a guidebook by local author Elizabeth Licata, as well as amusing and educational children’s works.

“The most popular titles represent the borrowing habits of over 400,000 library cardholders of all ages who use the 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and the Library on Wheels bookmobile. The list includes the most popular (determined by number of checkouts) and most requested book titles, along with the top downloaded eBooks in Erie County this past year.” – Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System

Most Requested Books –

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Second Most Requested Book – The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Adult Fiction most popular titles –

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Return by Nicholas Sparks

Adult Non-Fiction most popular titles –

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure by Elizabeth Licata

Young Adult/Teen most popular titles –

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Children’s Fiction most popular titles –

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

Dog Man Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

Children’s Non-Fiction most popular titles –

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021

LEGO Play Book: Ideas to Bring Your Bricks to Life by Daniel Lipkowitz

Most Requested Fiction eBooks –

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Most Requested Non-Fiction eBooks –

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Adult Fiction most popular eBooks –

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Adult Non-Fiction most popular eBooks –

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder

Young Adult/Teen most popular eBooks-

Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards

Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 by Stephenie Meyer

Children’s most popular eBooks –

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 by Raina Telgemeier

People’s Choice–overall best book -selected through online voting in the past two weeks

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Interested in borrowing any of these titles? There are more than 3.2 million books, periodicals, audiobooks, eBooks and eAudiobooks, CDs and DVDs available for free borrowing through the 37 branch Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System. Visit www.BuffaloLib.org or call 716-858-8900 for details. Library card applications are online at: www.buffalolib.org/library-cards or visit any Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. Follow the Library on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and on the “All Booked Up” podcast on SoundCloud and iTunes.