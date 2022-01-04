Learn a new artisanal craft in 2022 @ The Foundry

Looking to learn a new craft in 2022? If so, The Foundry has got you covered. The hands-on-learning center is now offering a series of new classes that should be of interest to anyone who is in search of artisanal inspiration. From laser cutting to spoon carving, the list of classes is as diverse as it is intriguing.

“By taking a class at The Foundry, you are not only supporting the small businesses in residence at The Foundry to continue to grow and prosper, but your class fees also assist in funding our youth programs!” – The Foundry

Each of the classes offers everything that you need to get up and running with a new artisanal craft.

To see all of the classes, the schedule, and to reserve a spot, click here.

