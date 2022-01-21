“Kidtrepreneurs” Mateen and Yusef Thomas set to host Buffalo Children’s Business Fair

Business pop-ups aren’t just for adults. In the case of Muzé‘s Children’s Business Fair, youth business owners, Mateen and Yusef Thomas (of Muzé Apparel, LLC) are challenging children to discover their inner entrepreneur. That’s the underlying premise of the umbrella organization – Acton Children’s Business Fair, which was founded in 2007 in Austin, Texas by Jeff and Laura Sandefer who were hoping to “spark a sense of wonder and entrepreneurship in their own children.”

The Buffalo chapter of Acton Children’s Business Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 29, from 1PM to 4PM at the Innovation Center – BNMC.

When I learned that the local children’s fair was being hosted by Mateen (12-years old) and Yusef (9-years old), I was astounded. Thus, I reached out to them to ask a few questions about their business, and their passion for supporting youth entrepreneurship.

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace.

According to Mateen and Yusef’s mother, Zaheera Hemphill, “The boys began the journey of creating a children’s clothing brand during quarantine. They simply had outgrown their clothing and wanted to purchase clothing that was made by children. They Googled and Googled but could not find one, so they created their own. Muzé Apparel became an LLC in 2021.”

Prompted by their newfound accomplishments, Mateen and Yusef decided that they were in a position to help other Buffalo youth to follow in their entrepreneurial footsteps.

When I asked them what drives them, their answer was, “Success is not achievable until you learn how to succeed; meaning that you have to work hard, have a healthy mindset, learn, and persevere to be great.”

Per the importance of entrepreneurial skills as a youth, they said, “No matter who you are, you have the opportunity to do great things and it helps us to be innovative.”

Mateen and Yusef noted that their inspiration for their clothing line was to create their own wealth, and to be the first children to do something that no other kids had done. They added that their role models are their Dad, “… because he teaches us how to do things as an adult. And mom, because she supports everything we want to do. And our Jeddah (grandmother in Arabic) because she compliments us and congratulates us on the small accomplishments.”

As much as the young boys are concentrating on developing their clothing line, and preparing for the fair, they each have alternate plans and goals, as they mature. Mateen’s dream career is to become a paleontologist. Yusef’s is to become either an engineer or fireman.

First things first – here’s hoping that the boys have a super successful fair, supported by anyone and everyone that believes in the dreams and far-reaching achievements of our region’s youth.

In the meantime, it would be great to see Mateen and Yusef rewarded for their accomplishments, with a 40 Under 14 designation. Is there such a thing? If not, I know a couple of young go-getters that might be up to the challenge.

Buffalo Children’s Business Fair

Saturday, January 29, 2022

1 pm – 4 pm

Free and open to the public

Hosted by Kidtrepreneurs, the makers of Muzé Apparel

Innovation Center – Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) | 640 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1221

25 booths – register your child’s business at the fair’s website

This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and the generous support of donors and volunteers

