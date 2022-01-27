Initiative Launch: The Girls Mentoring Collective

January is National Mentoring Month.

Per that designation, Confident Girl Mentoring Program (GMC, since 2015) is launching The Girls Mentoring Collective – an initiative that will help to empower WNY youth, via more comprehensive programs and leadership training. The program is aligned with Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care services, as well as a number of community organizations that will come together to better collaborate. The end result will be to successfully connect the community’s young people with caring adults.

“Mentoring programs and leadership training are essential survival tools for youth,” said Tiffany Lewis, President, and CEO of Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc. “The most beneficial programs are offered right in an individual community, but it can be challenging to overcome access barriers to bring those teaching together with those learning. The GMC will expand our strength as a collective force to advance and empower girls.”

“Our collaboration with The Girls Mentoring Collective facilitates the capacity to address the multifaceted challenges faced by youth in Western NY,” said Marc Natale, State Network Director, Unite Us, which will serve as a touchpoint to connect youth to mentoring and other social care services, as well as coordinate connections to healthcare and social care providers. “This work aligns with Unite Us’ belief that all people deserve to have access to these critical social care services when needed, regardless of their circumstances.”

The far, the community has rallied behind this latest advancement in the realm of mentoring young girls, who might otherwise have few to no role models and support groups.

“I am proud to support the Confident Girls Mentoring Program as they launch the Girls Mentoring Collective,” said Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin. “Mentors played a key role in my life and career, and I am excited to see this program grow to support the youth in our community. We are fortunate to have a leader like Tiffany Lewis, who forges partnerships with so many groups and organizations across our region. I am excited to watch this program improve the lives of our young women.”

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR, the national unifying champion of the mentoring movement. Each year since its launch in 2002, the campaign has enjoyed the strong support of the President and the United States Congress. Other well-known supporters include the late Maya Angelou, Clint Eastwood, Senator John McCain, Quincy Jones, and Cal Ripken Jr.



The local chapter is aided by additional grant funding received from WGRZ TV 2, Tegna Foundation, and Ingram Micro.

For more information about the collective and ways to get involved, contact tlewis@confidentgirlmentoring.com or visit www.cgmpinc.org.