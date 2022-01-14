Infilling: 338 Swan Street

Dawn Chamberlain is seeking to construct a new residence at 338 Swan Street. The three-story home would be constructed on a 7,500 square foot site consisting of two 25-foot wide vacant parcels. The Swan Street location is walking distance to downtown and the Larkin District, and is in an area that has seen a number of market rate and affordable housing projects constructed in recent years.
Chamberlin is working with Heartland Homes, a custom home builder based in Williamsville, on the project. Variances are needed for a driveway wider than 12 feet and also for the garage face not being a minimum of 20 feet from the front façade.