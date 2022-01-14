Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Infilling: 338 Swan Street

0 Comments

Dawn Chamberlain is seeking to construct a new residence at 338 Swan Street.  The three-story home would be constructed on a 7,500 square foot site consisting of two 25-foot wide vacant parcels.  The Swan Street location is walking distance to downtown and the Larkin District, and is in an area that has seen a number of market rate and affordable housing projects constructed in recent years.

Chamberlin is working with Heartland Homes, a custom home builder based in Williamsville, on the project.  Variances are needed for a driveway wider than 12 feet and also for the garage face not being a minimum of 20 feet from the front façade.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments