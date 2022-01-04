I•D Pilates opens 1,900 SF studio at 1275 Delaware @ Lancaster Square

TM Montante Development announced that I•D Pilates has opened as a new tenant at its Lancaster Square project (at Gates Circle). The Pilates studio, formerly known as Long + Lean Pilates (located on Elmwood Avenue) has supersized into an approximately 1,900 SF space, which essentially doubles the size of its fitness offerings.

This is not only a big move for studio owner Hayley Sullivan, who is excited about the expansion, it’s also a big deal for the Lancaster Square project, which aims to become a mixed-use village unto itself, offering residential accommodations as well as plenty of community resources and amenities.

Back in November, TM Montante Development announced its intentions to redevelop the historic former Gates Circle Homeopathic Hospital in a partnership with Belmont Housing Resources for WNY. Lancaster Square is also home to Tacos, Community & Beer (TCB) at 1275 Delaware – I•D Pilates has taken up space in the same building.

“I•D Pilates has a devoted and growing customer base, and their presence at this location brings another terrific amenity to this neighborhood,” said Tony Kurdziel, sales manager, TM Montante Development. “The addition of I•D Pilates to 1275 Delaware is another significant step forward for the development of Lancaster Square at Gates Circle.”

“We knew as soon as we stepped onto the 1275 Delaware site that it was the perfect location,” said Sullivan. “Our new space is a perfect complement to our updated aesthetic and brand. It was a timely upgrade for our business, and we are excited to join the Lancaster Square community.”

The new I•D Pilates space opened to the public on January 3, 2022.

I•D Pilates offers private session, small group, and online Pilates classes. For further information, visit www.idpilates.com.

For more information on available properties at Lancaster Square, visit www.tmmontante.com.

Lead image: Photo by Katie Africano with Moonshine Photography