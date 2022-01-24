I Want to Hug Josh Allen

When the Bills lose against the Chiefs, I don’t even

reach for the remote to turn off the TV, at this point in my life

constant disappointment has blessed me with telekinesis

I can move things with my broken heart, we all can

in Buffalo, after the screen goes dark, I move through the house

like a Victorian ghost, putting on my Jon Snow coat

my snow boots and venture out into the night

not quite single digits but it’s getting there

in times of great collapse, I look for community

the footprints in snow that lead you somewhere but nowhere

it’s comforting though because someone else

has been here before, what it’s like to circle the wagons

what it’s like putting on other people’s shoes

the commiserating chemistry when I lock eyes

with drivers stuck at red lights knowing that they too

are thinking about work in the morning and like, why

no one will want to muster tomorrow’s punchcard

but we will anyway, muted radios and not driving off

the Skyway, we’ll caffeinate our resolve and get through the day

it’s what we’re good at… anyway, I’m writing “13 seconds”

in the parking lot snow of the gas station on the corner of Colvin

and Sheridan when I notice one magical snowplow aimlessly

driving around, there’s no snow to micromanage

and I wonder if it’s out here trying to do something else:

maybe guide our emotions, so we have a clearer path to walk

stack our defeats one by one, so we have something to climb

when we wanna pluck a falling star from the sky, that mafia plane

shaking off the Midwest dirt, some of us will even frostbite

our insomnia and wait like a proud parade at the airport

because we want to hug you, comfort you in your time of need

because through all this pandemic grief, this has been like a fairytale

still in search of that perfect ending, but we’re getting there

slowly but surely, and as it gets closer to midnight

and the cars are disappeared down sidestreets, I stare

at an almost-full moon, so yellow that some might mistake it for gold

I guess it’s all about how you look at things, the treasure

we always hold in our hands, how we always seem to pick up the pieces

and this is no different, because I know we’ll persevere, so I think about

hopping a ride on that snowplow, drift through the city I love

helping push aside any obstacles while singing, “The future

makes me wanna shout!”

Lead image: www.flickr.com/photos/joeglo/51529935401 | commons.wikimedia.org