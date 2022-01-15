Hawk Creek Wildlife Center takes part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Betty White loved animals. On what would have been her 100th birthday, the #BettyWhiteChallenge is circulating, which asks that people donate to their favorite local rescue or animal shelter in her honor. I learned about the challenge when Hawk Creek Wildlife Center posted about the initiative, which seconds as another great way to remember Betty White and her esteemed legacy as an actress, a humanitarian, an animal lover, and an all around upstanding person.

On Betty White’s 100th birthday, pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate $5 in Betty White’s name. Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves.

“Many of you have reached out asking us to join the in honor of her upcoming 100th birthday on January 17, and we are so grateful to honor her legacy through this incredible viral challenge. Our goal of $10,000 will contribute care to the 100+ animals that reside at the center and all the rehab patients that come through our door. Betty has done so much throughout her life to love and advocate for animals, we can’t think of a more beautiful way to celebrate Betty’s legacy than attempting something truly amazing — to save hundreds of lives in her honor. Whether you give $5, $500, or anywhere in between, know that you are making something amazing happen for animals in need and conservation efforts.” – Hawk Creek (learn more about the organization)

Click here to meet some of the animals. Click here to learn about conservation efforts. Click here to get involved.

