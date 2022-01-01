Happy New Year 2022, Buffalo

What would the New Year be without a great photo by Joe Cascio? Per usual, Joe managed to catch the perfect timing of the ball drop from the Iskalo Electric Tower. Despite the pandemic raging, the crowds turned out en masse to ring in the new year, which is readily apparent.

This morning, I checked out a number of images of New Year’s ball drops from around the world, via various media outlets. I must say that this image from Buffalo’s event – photo-wise – rivals the best of them thanks to the dominant presence of the Electric Tower, as well as M&T Center’s Gold Dome Bank building.

Cascio told me that capturing the perfect image is a lot harder than people think. There is a tiny window, before the smoke from the fireworks obscures the scene. The image seen here happened to be the first photo that Cascio snapped – every other photo was compromised by wafting smoke.

Before signing off, Cascio passed along his best image from the previous year’s ball drop – an event that was hampered by the pandemic. There are, of course, a couple of trains of thought when it comes to the juxtaposition of the images – one appearing to be apocalyptic while the other is deceivingly business as usual.

A tale of two cities and mindsets, both eagerly anticipating what the future will bring.