Happy Holistic New Year @ Create Space Buffalo

(L-R) Katie and Sorren

A lot of people are looking to get healthy in the new year, body, mind, and soul. One way to do this is to find a neighborhood holistic center such as Create Space Buffalo (owned by Katie Mullaney), which houses Grind+Align Yoga (owned by Sorren Cooke. Four years ago, Katie and Sorren came together to create a holistic hub that would be centered on the concept of wellness. Now, the two are excited to finally introduce many of their own holistic initiatives, along with a number of ‘special guests’ that align with their mission. Special guests include Krista Rivet Homeopathy, Queen City Health and Wellness, and Elle James Decor, as well as some refreshments by This Little Pig, Dessert Deli Bakery, and Grind & Align Tea.

“Create Space Buffalo and Grind/Align is looking forward to creating a community of like minded individuals who are interested in making their lives a better place and in turn creating a better world overall,” said Sorren. “We are both excited to welcome new clients to our studio space and introducing them to other holistic practitioners in the area.”

Create Space Buffalo and Grind+Align Yoga will be hosting an open house on Saturday, January 8, from 10am to 1pm. 

Create Space Buffalo | 296 Bryant Street | Buffalo, NY  14222 | (716) 427-8398 | createspacebuffalo@gmail.com Facebook |

Grind+Align Yoga | 296 Bryant Street | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 380-9097 | grind.alignyoga@gmail.com | Facebook | $15 drop in classes or purchase a package

