Hamburg Rallies behind new Skatepark

The Town of Hamburg looks as if it’s now on its way towards landing a new skate park. New York State Assemblymember Jonathan D. Rivera and State Senator Sean Ryan announced, as part of the NYS Assembly’s State and Municipal (SAM) grant allocations, that the Hamburg Skatepark Project will receive $50,000 in grant funding.

The idea for the skatepark came about thanks to Hamburg residents Tim and Charity Carrig, who, upon purchasing a skateboard for their novice-yet-enthusiastic son, suddenly realized that there were no nearby, suitable skateboard facilities where he could practice.

The Skatepark Project, formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation, is a national nonprofit organization that promotes healthy, active lifestyles for children.

Thankfully, the Carrigs learned of The Skatepark Project’s “Built to Play” program (in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation) that helps to fund playgrounds and skateparks in Western New York and Southeast Michigan. Before long, the building blocks for a 10,000-square-foot, concrete skatepark were in place.

In order for the skatepark to come to fruition, a matching grant in the amount of $250,000 was awarded, which means that organizers and supporters have until April 30 to raise the matching funds. The $50,000 SAM grant will go a long way towards bolstering the effort, which is now picking up steam. Moving forward, an additional $190,000 is needed to get the skatepark off the ground, which would be located in Electric Park.

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Recreational activities play a key role in the healthy development of our children and young adults, and skateboarding is a great way for kids to stay active. Since founding the Hamburg Skatepark Project, the Carrigs have worked hard to guarantee that kids in Hamburg will have a safe place to skate for years to come. With the backing of the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation and this $50,000 grant secured by Assemblymember Rivera, their hard work is well on its way to paying off for the Hamburg community.”

The Skatepark Project provides technical assistance and funds to build high-quality skateparks in low-income areas. Since 2002, it has helped build more than 500 skate parks in all 50 states.

Assemblymember Rivera said, “The Town of Hamburg and its residents have outgrown the current amenities afforded to its skateboarding and rollerblading community. This grant funding will help in the creation of a brand-new park in which new generations of Hamburg residents will enjoy recreational opportunities in a safe, appropriate, and designated space.”

Jim Boyle, VP of Programs for The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation said, “It’s incredible to see the community of Hamburg – from the Carrig family to Assemblymember Rivera – rally together and work collaboratively to make this new skatepark a reality. The mental and physical benefits of play for youth are clear and more important than ever today. We’re proud to help accelerate these projects across the region through our Built to Play match and partnership with the experts at The Skatepark Project.”

Trevor Staples, Built to Play Manager for The Skatepark Project said, “For the past three years, community advocates and volunteers from the Town of Hamburg have been working to get a permanent skatepark built to help get young people more active. The Hamburg Skatepark Project has nurtured local, regional, and state relationships to make sure that this recreational facility is a reflection of the communities it will serve. We at The Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation are proud to be partners in this endeavor, and are excited to come skate once it is finished!”