Greater Western New York Film Critics Association’s 2021 Film Awards Winners

The Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA), a collective of WNY film critics from in and around the Buffalo and Rochester metropolitan areas, has been busy viewing, reviewing, and compiling a list of the best films of 2021. The ranking categories include best picture, best actors, and so forth.

“In an era of aggregate sites, we aspire to give our region a voice within the ever-changing international cinematic landscape.” – GWNYFCA

While ten different titles have received notice above their peers, leading the way are Pig (3 wins, including Best Picture), The Power Of The Dog (3 wins), Judas And The Black Messiah (2 wins), and Spencer (2 wins), according to GWNYFCA.

The 2021 GWNYFCA Film Awards Winners

Best Picture:

C’mon C’mon

CODA

Dune

The Green Knight

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Pig – WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

Best Foreign Language Film:

Drive My Car (Japan) – WINNER

Flee (Denmark)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Titane (France)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Animated Film:

Belle

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines – WINNER

Best Documentary:

Flee

No Ordinary Man

Procession

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – WINNER

Best Director:

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Pablo Larraín, Spencer

Ridley Scott, The Last Duel

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Lead Actor:

Nicolas Cage, Pig – WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!

Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon

Will Smith, King Richard

Lead Actress:

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Kristen Stewart, Spencer – WINNER

Supporting Actor:

Robin de Jesús, tick, tick … BOOM!

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Jason Isaacs, Mass

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing – WINNER

Original Screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Will Berson & Shaka King (story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenneth Lucas & Keith Lucas), Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Fran Kranz, Mass

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Adapted Screenplay:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Nicole Holofcener, The Last Duel

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Best Cinematography:

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Andrew Droz Palermo, The Green Knight – WINNER

Greig Fraser, Dune

Claire Mathon, Spencer

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Best Editing:

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Sebastián Sepúlveda, Spencer

Claire Simpson, The Last Duel

Joe Walker, Dune

Andrew Weisblum, The French Dispatch

Best Score:

Carter Burwell, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer – WINNER

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Breakthrough Performance:

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Rachel Sennott, Shiva Baby – WINNER

Breakthrough Director:

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Fran Kranz, Mass

Michael Sarnoski, Pig – WINNER

Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby

Greater Western New York Film Critics Association

Website: gwnyfilmcritics.com

Twitter: @GWNYFilmCritics

Instagram: @gwnyfca