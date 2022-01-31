Grants Available for Roadside Markers Commemorating History in New York State

Walking around Buffalo, you will find the occasional roadside marker that recounts a historic chronicle – a building that once stood at the location, or a soldier encampment, or any other significant and meaningful occurrence. Historical markers are a great way to tell stories, and easy ways to learn about cities/regions.

While Buffalo might have a number of roadside markers, there’s plenty of room for more. Just think about all of the monumental occurrences… the gamechangers… the people and things that deserve to be memorialized (see here for some examples).

There are so many opportunities to post markers, including commemorating famous people that were born in Buffalo, such as Wendie Malick, Tim Russert, Christine Baranski, “Lucky” Peterson, Bob Lanier, Grover Washington Jr., A. R. Gurney, Warren Spahn, Wilson Greatbatch, Buffalo Bob Smith [Robert Emil Schmidt], and Harold Arlen.

But how to pay for these pricey markers?

It just so happens that the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has announced the next round of its New York State Historic Marker Grant Program officially opens today, Monday, January 31. This particular round of funding is dedicated to historic people, places, things, or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1740-1922.

Since 2006, the Foundation has funded over 900 markers in 59 New York State counties.

Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation shared, “We are thrilled to offer this funding to communities across the Empire State. This signature program, along with other marker grant programs funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, are central to how we help communities bring greater recognition to their local history.”

This grant round covers the following New York counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins (Region 10); Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates (Region 11); Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming (Region 12).

“At the Pomeroy Foundation, we strongly believe historic markers benefit communities in several important ways. They educate the public, encourage pride of place, and can provide much needed economic benefits to the communities where they are placed,” added Pomeroy.

The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state, and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions, and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York State.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, Feb. 28. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the marker text. The final application deadline is Monday, April 4, 2022. Grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole, and shipping.

To apply for a grant, review application requirements, or view the complete grant schedule by region, visit: www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers

Additional Pomeroy Foundation signature marker grant programs include Hungry for History™, Legends & Lore®, Patriot Burials™, Historic Transportation Canals, and National Register.

Lead image: An example of a great Buffalo marker, found at the Coit House.