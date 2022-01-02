Good Look: Apartments at 478 Main

Ellicott Development has finished 15 apartments on the upper floors of 478 Main Street. Units range in size from a one bedroom, one bath apartment with 667 sq.ft. to two large two-bedroom, two bath units with 1,681 sq.ft. A two-level, one bedroom unit is located on the seventh and eighth levels.
Units feature open interiors, bistro-style kitchens with quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, and off-street parking.
The former Hens & Kelly Department Store, constructed from 1922-1925 and designed by architects Bley and Lyman, was previously occupied by Erie County Social Services offices. Since they departed, Ellicott has made significant façade changes including bringing windows back to the first two floors of the building, added the apartments on the sixth through eighth floors, and renovated the balance of the office space in the building. Carmina Wood Morris designed the improvements. The Army Corps of Engineers and local Social Security Administration office are anchoring the building.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060