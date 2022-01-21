Is your car stuck in the snow? Have you considered riding your bike to get around town until your car is no longer snowbound?

Unfortunately, a lot of people are unsure about biking in the wintertime, for understandable reasons. That’s why GObike Buffalo is offering a winter riding training session workshop that will teach people the ins and out of biking in the snow.

What sort of tires should I be using for traction? What’s the best bike to use to get down a snowy street?

The free clinic will answer those questions, and more, including safety, equipment, and learning/practicing new skills.

The more people that ride their bikes during the wintertime, the more bike-friendly features, services, infrastructure, etc. will be available to riders.

“The more we ride in all four seasons, the more we can push for year-round maintenance of bike lanes and paths by our area municipalities. Other northern cities are doing it, we can too!” – GObike Buffalo

GObike’s 2022 Winter Biking Clinic

Saturday February 5, 2022

12pm-2:30pm

Start and end at 98 Colvin Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

On-bike skill development and practice will be at the Delaware Park loop.

This event is free and open to those 16 years of age or older.

Online registration for the event will close at 12 pm on Thursday, February 3rd; in-person registration will be accepted at the event.

Click here for additional information, and to register for the clinic

Contact Gobike at (716) 320-0193 or education@gobikebuffalo.org with any questions.

Lead image: Photo by Nikita Ignatev