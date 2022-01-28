Galentine’s Day Girlfriends Brunch @ The Mansion

The Mansion on Delaware is hosting a series of live music themed brunches, which have turned out to be extremely popular. The Mansion has partnered up with JazzBuffalo to create these brunch-centric events, one of which is the Galentine’s Day Girlfriends Brunch, set to be held on Sunday, February 13.

Galentine’s Day, you might recall, is a relatively new holiday dedicated to day women who celebrate their female friendships. And what better time of year to do that? It’s a time when spring is right around the corner, people might be getting a little cabin fever, and everyone is looking for things to do – especially when those “things” revolve around brunching, great friends, live music, great food and cocktails, in a swank and cozy setting.

From your hosts, JazzBuffalo and The Mansion on Delaware Avenue:

Gather your girlfriends and the ‘poetic, noble land mermaids’ in your life on that one day each year set aside for the ultimate celebration of friendship in all its forms, Galentine’s Day! Let’s pop some bubbles and spend some time with your favorite people, the ones who are always there for you. ‘It’s only the best day of the year’ to let them know just why you treasure their friendship.

$39 per person includes a welcome mimosa, breakfast sweets for your individual table to share, The Mansion’s Coffee & Tea Bar, live music presented by JazzBuffalo featuring Sara Rogers and Courtney Costanza of Girl Crush, and your choice of a magical, lovely (and possibly pink) brunch entrée. We’ll be warming up the waffle maker! An a la carte full bar will also be available for purchase with fizzy and fun cocktails.

Tickets available at www.mansionondelaware.com.

Lead image: Photo by Kelly Sikkema